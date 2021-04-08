 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee vaccination clinic for people with disabilities set for Friday
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Friday at the Grand Island Hy-Vee for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hy-Vee Clubroom, 115 Wilmar Ave.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with Hy-Vee Pharmacy to hold the clinics. Another clinic will be held Friday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

They are the third and fourth such clinics. More than 700 individuals and their caregivers received their vaccinations last Friday in Omaha.

Another event was held this week in Lincoln.

Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are at a higher risk of COVID-19.

For example, researchers estimate that adults with Down syndrome are almost five times more likely to die from COVID-19. In addition, isolation during the pandemic has been especially hard on individuals with special needs since community participation and inclusion is vital to their development.

Registration is open and individuals may register at bit.ly/3uA4P5E.

The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals vaccine will be used for these events so a second shot is not necessary. Only individuals 18 years and older are authorized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are 100 appointments available at each clinic in Grand Island and Norfolk.

