top story weather alert

Ice-snow, one-two punch approaching Grand Island, Tri Cities

A winter storm featuring plenty of ice and wind is supposed to culminate in Central Nebraska Monday night into Tuesday.

According to Nebraska Weather Service in Hastings, the hazardous conditions are more likely to impact the Monday evening commute and the morning commute on Tuesday.

“This is (an) event you kind of want to keep an eye on, especially if you need to be traveling,” said Amanda Wekesser, a NWS-Hastings meteorologist.

As temperatures fall after about 6 p.m. Monday, wet roads will become icy.

The storm “seems to be pretty much on track,” Wekesser said, but temperatures are registering a bit colder than what was earlier expected.

Wekesser said ice is the “big concern” at this point.

“Our icing potential looks like it's increasing here, where we could see a few tenths of an inch of ice. As our temperatures drop the road conditions are not going to be great, potentially slick conditions and then we get the freezing rain on top of that.”

National Weather Service warns that accumulating ice, coupled with high winds, could lead to power outages.

Some snow is also on the way for the Tri-Cities, Wekesser said.

“It does look like things are going to be switching over to more of that snow on the backside of this system as it continues to move its way through.

“Right now we're looking at about one to two, with maybe an isolated higher amount here and there,” she said.

Areas north of a line from Valley County to Lexington will have more severe weather than the Tri-Cities, Wekesser said.

Counties included in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Tuesday are: Hall, Buffalo, Valley, Greeley, Nance, Sherman, Howard, Merrick, Polk, Dawson, Hamilton, Gosper and Phelps.

This includes the towns of Grand Island, Kearney and Aurora.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

