Iowa 16-year-old in custody following pursuit near Aurora

At about 9:50 p.m., a Nebraska State trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle increased speeds to more than 100 mph as it continued westbound on Highway 34. After about one minute, the Jeep attempted to pass a westbound vehicle in the eastbound lane and caused a collision between a westbound Dodge Ram and an eastbound Honda Accord. All drivers involved were medically cleared on the scene or at Aurora Memorial Hospital.