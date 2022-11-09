Iowa 16-year-old in custody following pursuit near Aurora

A 16-year-old male from Iowa was arrested Tuesday following a pursuit that began between Phillips and Aurora on Highway 34.
At about 9:50 p.m., a Nebraska State trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper then initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle increased speeds to more than 100 mph as it continued westbound on Highway 34. After about one minute, the Jeep attempted to pass a westbound vehicle in the eastbound lane and caused a collision between a westbound Dodge Ram and an eastbound Honda Accord. All drivers involved were medically cleared on the scene or at Aurora Memorial Hospital.
The teenage Jeep driver was taken to the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.