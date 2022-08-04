Iowa man drove into two trees at Riverside Golf Course in Grand Island

Grand Island police have identified the driver who ran into two trees Monday night at Riverside Golf Course.

Kameron Warrior of Cedar Falls, Iowa, collided with the trees near the tee box of the course's 17th hole. Upon impact, the car's passenger front tire was thrown more than 200 feet. To police, that distance is an indication of the speed the vehicle was traveling.

Warrior was flown to an Omaha hospital. Earlier this week, police described his condition as life-threatening. The Independent was unable to learn more about his medical condition.

The incident began with an argument between Warrior and another man at Bandits Bar.

Shortly before midnight, Bandits employees said two male patrons were in a verbal altercation. The men went outside, where Warrior allegedly got into his vehicle and attempted to run over the other man.

Warrior allegedly struck the other man’s unoccupied parked vehicle and then fled the area, heading south on Highway 281 and then onto Highway 34.

Criminal charges may not be filed in the hit and run at Bandits, because the man whose car was hit is not cooperating with the police investigation.