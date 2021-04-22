Julio Chamul, man who was married at hospital, passes away

Julio Chamul of Grand Island, who married his longtime partner on March 26 at CHI Health St. Francis, passed away Saturday at 68.

Chamul tied the knot with Martha Vela Cuevas in the St. Francis intensive care unit. He had entered the hospital with COVID-19.

Chamul and Vela Cuevas met in 1971 and had been partners for 44 years.

“He was a great dad,” Julio Chamul Jr. said Wednesday. He took good care of Chamul Jr. and his siblings. “He put a roof over our head, you know,” he said.

The elder Chamul worked at JBS for 20 years, retiring two years ago.

He beat COVID, but the aftermath of the disease killed him, his son said. “The damage it left behind” was too much, he said.

He said his father and mother had been planning on getting married for a long time.

At the time they got married, his father felt he was going to recover, the son said.

He said his father was the family’s patriarch.

“He took care of business,” he said, adding that his father also took care of his children. “If you needed some help, he was there.”