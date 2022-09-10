Kennels have been replaced by luxury accommodations

A plain old kennel used to be good enough for dogs when families went on vacation.

Now, many people leave their dogs at an Airbnb when they go out of town.

They turn their pampered pet over to a dog sitter who fills the dog’s every need, and charges $50 or $60 a night.

Dog owners find those accommodations by visiting rover.com, wag.com and other websites.

In June, my daughter paid $250 to have a woman named Danica take care of her dog for four nights. I remember when you could get a pretty good dog for $250.

Why did Brenna, 35, avoid a traditional kennel? She didn't want her delicate dog to feel the stress of being around other hounds.

She says Penny spent the days "luxuriating on a cozy ottoman," going for long walks, “getting fed her food of choice and having a whole array of toys” to play with, “as opposed to being in some sort of kennel with a bunch of scary smells and other dogs barking."

Danica took Penny on three or four walks a day.

Danica kept Brenna informed on how Penny was doing. The texts included pictures of the happy dog, reassuring Penny’s owner that the dog wasn't living in Stalag 16.

In one text, Danica wrote, "She slept in her bed all night. We went on a nice walk this morning and she had breakfast. She seems to be warming up just fine."

I’m so glad that Brenna’s dog can live her best life.

When some pet owners go out of town, they enjoy FaceTime with their dogs. But Brenna said Penny does not do FaceTime.

How much attention does Brenna pay to her dog’s diet? Delivering Penny, she brought along the dog’s food in a bag insulated with an ice pack.

I've heard that when some dogs stay with a pet sitter, they lounge on a bed.

It sounds like the average rate is $50 to $65 per day.

But my daughter, who lives on the East Coast, says on holidays weekends, the fee can be $110 per night. Owners also pay a little extra to have their dog be the pet sitter's sole focus.

Brenna says that a personalized dog sitter makes financial sense.

If she and her husband had brought Penny with them, they would have stayed at a hotel rather than her brother’s house. The hotel bill would have been a lot more than $250, she says.

Rover.com is popular with young adults.

“People my age who treat their dogs like children don’t tend to leave dogs in kennels,” Brenna said. "They either get friends to watch them or they get dog sitters.”

Brenna doesn’t worry that her dog will become attached to her pet sitter and forget all about her.

Penny, "very much lets me know where her preferences lie,” Brenna said.

The dog likes Brenna’s husband, but she needs Brenna. “She’s just desolate without me.”

When people travel these days, they pay a lot of attention to reviews.

Customer satisfaction is very important. Because Brenna was pleased with her dog sitter, she gave the woman five stars.

So you could legitimately say the dog stays at a five-star hotel.

Before long, dog lodging will probably include spa treatments, gourmet chefs and concierge service.