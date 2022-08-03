Large crowd turns out to honor Grand Island police officer

Brothers and sisters in blue, fellow soldiers and friends gathered Wednesday morning to say farewell to Grand Island police officer Chris Marcello, described during the memorial service as a leader, father, brother, husband, anchor, rock and teddy bear.

About 1,000 people, many in uniform and all wearing solemn expressions, attended Marcello's funeral at Third City Christian Church. The father of four died of natural causes on July 27 at the age of 42.

Michael Belleci, who served with Marcello in both the Nebraska National Guard and the Grand Island Police Department, described Marcello as "the greatest man I ever knew."

Marcello leaves behind his wife, Tami, and four children. The children are Vincent, 14, Mia, 13, Ophelia, 8, and Victor, 6.

Belleci wanted the children to know "that you have so many men in this room, so many men that are only a phone call away. We will be there for your special days, your highs and lows, your graduations, your birthdays, your weddings and the day when you have children."

Pastor Scott Jones officiated.

The crowd was large enough that some attendees parked across the street at Westridge Middle School. The Grand Island Fire Department's huge American flag flew outside the church, held up by aerial ladders.

As the mourners headed for Hastings Parkview Cemetery, some people lined the route to pay their respects. Law enforcement officers in uniform cordoned off the route along Highway 281. Fire trucks were also parked along the route in somber salute.

The entire Grand Island Police Department attended the memorial service.

"The Sheriff's Department and Nebraska State Patrol volunteered to handle all calls so that the entire department could attend," said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering. "And that was awesome. I can't say enough about it."

Marcello's badge number, 460, has been permanently retired.

The eight pallbearers included five men who served with Marcello in the Nebraska National Guard. They were together for 18 months in Iraq and 12 months in Afghanistan as members of Alpha Troop 1/134th Cavalry Squadron.

The other pallbearers included Marcello's brother, Anthony, who lives in Arizona; Grand Island police officer Jose Rodriguez and Casey Almquist, who is a Grand Island contractor.

Belleci was one of the pallbearers who served with Marcello overseas.

"Chris was a man that showed us all how to be men. And by being a man, I refer to the way that he was always there for his friends," Belleci said. "He was there to work on your house. He was there to help you move. He was there to help you figure out how to have gatherings that just brought people together.

"He was there when you were going through a life event and needed someone to tell you that you'll figure it out, it's going to be OK. And then it ended up working out just as he had predicted," Belleci said.

Marcello was "there for our wives and kids when they needed help, too," Belleci said. "Chris' friends and family describe him using words like glue, rock, anchor and the center of gravity. See, Chris was not measured by the friends he made, but by the way he made his friends better for knowing him."

The other speaker, Sgt. Jason Allan, worked with Marcello on a number of assignments, including the department's tactical response team.

Marcello's "leadership and team mentality brought us together," Allan said.

"Chris' goal was to make everyone feel like part of the team. He was an expert at reaching out to new officers, inviting them to shift gatherings or bringing them in on the inside joke of the day. On duty he would take officers under his wing to guide them, to learn the job and what it truly meant to be a police officer," Allan said.

"His gift to the department every year was Coptoberfest, a day he chose in October to donate as much valued free time and his own money to provide a barbecue feast for everyone in the department," Allan said.

To prepare for those gathering, Marcello would often "wake up at 4 a.m. and start smoking meat," Allan said. Marcello would stay until midnight to make sure every officer working the night shift got fed.

"He understood the need for brotherhood, and he did what he could to provide the catalyst to bring everybody together. On more than one occasion he told me that his mission was to make Coptoberfest something that everyone would look forward to every year — a tradition that would bring officers together with their families and to continue to build that bond," Allan said.

Marcello "held everyone around him accountable because he understood the seriousness of police work. In the public's eye, Chris was always the consummate professional. He took his job and his responsibilities seriously, but he never took himself too seriously," Allan said.

Behind the scenes, Marcello let his hair down in a figurative sense and lowered the stress level of his fellow officers by making them laugh.

While he wanted everyone to understand the professionalism the job requires, he always wanted them to know it's OK to laugh.

"Chris was often the first to laugh at himself when things didn't go his way," Allan said. "With all the things that Chris was great at, there was one thing that he was never able to master. He seemed to be incapable of eating popcorn like a civilized human. I witnessed him attack many bags of popcorn, with most of it ending up on his clothes, beard and all over the floor, like the bottom fell out of the bag. He embraced it and would laugh whenever someone would mention it."

Allan challenged everyone in the police department "to continue where Chris left off — to continue his work to build a team, to serve the community and most importantly serve your family."

Allan told the Marcello family that they will "always be a part of the law enforcement family, and we will continue to support you in every way we can."

At the beginning of his talk, Belleci introduced himself by name.

"But if you know me well enough, I also go by the name of Chris Marcello. See, for as long as I can remember I've had the privilege of being confused with Chris. Some say it's the way we stand or walk, maybe our shoulders, our girlish figures or our inability to grow a full head of hair. Either way, it's been the honor of my lifetime to be confused with one of the best men that God ever created," Belleci said.

"Chris was the father we all aspired to be," Belleci said.

From the day his first child was born, "I saw something change in Chris. He changed his life goals to simply being a great dad."

That desire grew only stronger as the three other children arrived.

Marcello became a gymnast dad, a Boy Scout dad, a dance dad "and an everything-in-between dad," Belleci said.

He also made his nephews and nieces "feel loved from every direction they came at him," Belleci said.

The children of many GIPD officers referred to him as Uncle Chris. At numerous family activities, "Chris made sure that every child that knew him felt loved," Belleci said.

Belleci first met Marcello 20 years ago, in the military.

Anybody who knew Marcello "could tell you that he was so much more than a leader of soldiers. He was our father, our brother, our equal, our guide and our lead scout," Belleci said.

"I cannot tell you how many times people way above his pay grade were astonished at the knowledge and skills that Chris possessed when it came to the military."

Later in their friendship, both men grew in their "desire to serve our communities and become police officers," Belleci said.

Marcello followed Belleci into the Grand Island Police Department. "And just as I knew he would, he became my brother in blue and mentor there as well," he said.

The officers "had each other's back every step of the way," Belleci said. "I always felt better for knowing that he was beside me on calls, just like we were on a mission in battle."

Many times, driving back from National Guard drill weekends, the two men talked "about whether or not we did enough as leaders and big brothers."

Belleci was stunned the first time he met Marcello's future wife, Tami, just before the men left for Iraq in 2005.

"I remember thinking how in God's graces did he pull that off? And I came to the conclusion that it must have been his big heart and personality — mainly the way he made Tami laugh and feel safe."

After they got married, "the task of running the Marcello family was not a one-man show by any means. Tami was right there helping steer the ship the whole way," said Belleci, who is now a Lincoln police officer.

"They were funny and loving and picked up on each other's needs and wants every facet of the way," Belleci said. "When I think about the love that Tami and Chris shared, it can only be described as a love that made people jealous — the kind of real love that had all the right ingredients and made people want to duplicate it."

Near the end of his talk, Belleci said that Marcello is not really gone, "because Chris gave us all a piece of him."

To Tami Marcello, Belleci said "even though we cannot take the place of Chris, we are all here for you. We are here for the motorcycle rides, we're here for the Halloween parties, we're here for the barbecues and we're here to fix things in the house and be there for the kids. And we are all here, especially me, to give you those Chris hugs when you need them."