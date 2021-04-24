Leadership Tomorrow helps meet the needs of the hungry via 3 new free food pantries

The hungry now have three new outlets that provide food in Grand Island and Doniphan.
On Friday, members of the Los Mejores Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 team finished a project that will provide three new Little Free Food Pantry locations.
Team members include Allison Beckmann, Amanda Coates, Jen Green, Lupita Ayala-Montanez, Ricardo Ramirez, Amber Smith and Phil Wieck. The team researched emerging needs in Hall County and discovered that more than 19% of children in Hall County are food-insecure. To increase access to food, the team collaborated with Brian Whitecalf, GIPS Families in Transition community liaison, and Grand Island Little Free Food Pantries to construct three pantries.
Two pantries will be located in Grand Island and one in Doniphan. Little free pantries are sustained by community volunteers. People interested in getting involved should check out Grand Island Little Free Food Pantry Project on Facebook.
The three new locations are:
— Doniphan United Methodist Church, 304 N. Fourth St., Doniphan.
— Jean Stuart Memorial Pantry, College Park, 3180 W. U.S. Highway 34, Grand Island.
— St. Mary’s Cathedral, 112 S. Cedar St., Grand Island.
They will join the other pantry locations at:
— Messiah Lutheran Church, 122 W. Seventh St., Grand Island, north parking lot.
— Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer St., Grand Island.
— Grace Cancer Foundation, 3310 W. Capitol Ave., Grand Island.
— First-Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island.
— Trinity United Methodist Church, 511 N. Elm St., Grand Island.
— Elks Lodge 604, 631 S. Locust St., Grand Island.
— A-C Laundry Services, 366 N. Broadwell Ave. Grand Island.
“People can bring personal care items, food items and other items of necessity and leave them off as a freewill donation and people in need from around the community can access these supplies any hour of the day that they can get to the box,” Wieck said.
The Leadership Tomorrow Team built the boxes at the Stuhr Museum.
Ramirez said the idea for the pantry boxes came from team member Amber Smith.
“We wanted, as a class project, to build or have something that would affect the youth and people in need in the Grand Island community and surrounding area,” he said. “It was something that was already established. We wanted to add more to it.”
Wieck said the goal of Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 was to have something that was inclusive for all members of the community.
“What is great about the Little Free Food Pantry is whether it is an adult or a child in need, it is readily accessible to anyone in our community,” he said.
The Little Free Food Pantries work on an honor system. People are allowed to bring food to the boxes and those in need can take food for themselves and their families. Like other pantries, no food items that can spoil should be donated. The items can be more than food. It can also be items needed in a household, such as toiletries, paper products, etc.
“You can put a pack of diapers for a baby in there if you wanted to,” Wieck said.