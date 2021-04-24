Leadership Tomorrow helps meet the needs of the hungry via 3 new free food pantries

Wieck said the goal of Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 was to have something that was inclusive for all members of the community.

“What is great about the Little Free Food Pantry is whether it is an adult or a child in need, it is readily accessible to anyone in our community,” he said.

The Little Free Food Pantries work on an honor system. People are allowed to bring food to the boxes and those in need can take food for themselves and their families. Like other pantries, no food items that can spoil should be donated. The items can be more than food. It can also be items needed in a household, such as toiletries, paper products, etc.

“You can put a pack of diapers for a baby in there if you wanted to,” Wieck said.

