A preliminary hearing in Hall County Court for Kelli Lepler, slated for Tuesday, was postponed until Sept. 1.

Deputy Hall County Attorney Matthew Boyle, who is prosecuting the case, asked Judge Alfred Corey that it be continued.

Boyle said the preliminary hearing would require about an hour, which was more than was allotted for on Tuesday. Boyle also said that Bryce Collamore of the Grand Island Police Department, the lead investigator in the case, was not available Tuesday. Collamore was in training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. Collamore’s testimony is necessary, Boyle said.

Hall County Public Defender Gerry Piccolo objected to the postponement request, noting that his client is currently in jail.

Corey rescheduled the preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. on Sept. 1. The bond for Lepler remains at $150,000.

Lepler, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, faces 43 charges in connection with the operation of her company, Monument Advisors.

In addition to Piccolo, Lepler is being represented by Edwina Heise.

Lepler, 45, was arraigned July 26 in Hall County Court, the day after she was returned to Grand Island from Wentzville, Mo. She was arrested on a warrant in Wentzville July 13.