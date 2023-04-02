Northwest High School Viking Saga’s staff members’ First Amendment rights were violated by school district actions, contends an American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska lawsuit filed Friday morning.

In spring of 2022, Northwest Public School District officials found fault with student-staffers using preferred pronouns in publication. One of those students is Marcus Pennell, a plaintiff in ACLU of Nebraska’s suit. The district determined students could only use names as they appear on official district records, citing policies 6390 and 6391 (“Controversial Issues”), according to student interviews and a public records request filed by ACLU of Nebraska.

Afterward, the June issue of the student newspaper contained articles about LGBTQ issues.

On May 17, the day after the June issue’s publication, Northwest School Board President Dan Leiser sent a group email to Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards, Northwest High School Principal P.J. Smith and Activities Director Matt Fritsche.

“I’ve read the publications in the Viking Saga. I’m sure this is a revenge tactic from the pronoun thing a month or so ago …. I’m hot on this one, because it’s not ok. The national media does the same crap and I’ve had enough of it. No more school paper, in my opinion. You give someone an inch, they take it a mile.”

The ensuing saga reads like a whodunnit.

*****

The Grand Island Independent was notified of the Saga’s cancellation via email in late May.

Later that summer, Edwards told a reporter the decision to end the publication was based on curriculum. When asked who makes curriculum decisions for the district, Edwards said the responsibility rests primarily with principals and Northwest Director of Teaching and Learning Jeanette Ramsey.

When asked if she played a role in eliminating the Saga, Ramsey adamantly said she did not, directing The Independent to Edwards and Northwest High School Principal P.J. Smith.

In turn, Smith redirected to Edwards.

Leiser said at the time of the investigation, “From my standpoint, (from) a board standpoint, Dr. Edwards filled me in on the situation a little bit. He didn't tell me everything. I guess I'm trusting the way he's handling it. He's got it under control.”

Privately, conversations held by Northwest Public Schools officials about the June issue were markedly critical, as evidenced in email and text messages obtained through ACLU of Nebraska’s public records request to the district.

On May 17, Leiser wrote in his email to Edwards, Smith and Fritsche: “I have no clue what exactly the district spends on publishing the Viking Saga and that doesn’t even matter … They are at school to learn grammar, proper English and writing skills. Not use the school as a platform for expressing their opinions, no matter the content of such opinions, especially when the district is funding it.”

*****

On Aug. 24, following a months-long investigation including multiple public records requests, research and dozens of interviews, The Independent published an article detailing facts about the Saga and its end.

That day, Northwest school board secretary Robin Schutt responded to a text about The Independent’s article about the Saga, telling the person it was “very poorly written.” Schutt did not elaborate or provide specific pushback to the facts reported.

The other party mentioned the length of the Aug. 24 story.

“Ain’t nobody gots time to read that. This ain’t Pulitzer stuff.”

The other person also informed Schutt they told their friends to burn the issue containing the Saga article.

In a separate exchange, Leiser texted an unidentified recipient: “So funny how much little research a news outlet will do before publishing….” (Editor's note: As mentioned above, months of work went into the story before it was published. We stand behind our reporting.)

In the same exchange, Leiser was sent a message saying that a “knuckle dragger lady” called for a third time, presumably referring to a critic of Northwest’s action.

There were many other critics of the district. Dozens of emails from across the United States were sent to Northwest officials and documented in ACLU of Nebraska’s public records request.

It is unclear who the “knuckle dragger” was.

Edwards said in an email to a former Nebraska City student (where Edwards was superintendent before coming to Northwest) the resulting controversy was “due to an inaccurate article written by an over zealous [sic] reporter who misconstrued multiple facts.”

He did not state what those "facts" were.

The only public statement released by the district, a letter to families and staff penned by Edwards and distributed Aug. 31, 2022, denied the Saga was even canceled, calling The Independent’s story “incorrectly reported.”

“When decisions, such as temporarily pausing, not canceling, a school newspaper is made, there are many variables that go into this decision as a district … I can assure you, (the Saga decision) wasn’t made because of one specific reason.”

Following a Northwest Public Schools Board of Education meeting July 7, Edwards summed up the reason for the cancellation, repeatedly telling The Independent it was “an administrative decision.”

In Edwards’s Aug. 31 letter, he stated: “One of the greatest things about Northwest is the Culture [sic] that has been established over the years. A large part of that culture is the inclusiveness of the student body and staff at Northwest.”

*****

Northwest English teacher Kirsten Gilliland tried.

The third-year teacher and journalism adviser had just turned 25 years old. The relatively rookie educator took on a battery of meetings with administrators and numerous email exchanges. She tried to help them understand.

A Northwest administrator delivered the preferred name edict to the Saga during class time.

“We were all pretty upset about it,” said Zoka Jenik, then a junior-year Saga staffer. “To us it wasn't fair, first of all, and then secondly, it just didn't feel right to us not calling people by their correct pronouns.”

There was “shocked silence,” Gilliland remembered. “Immediately after (the announcement) Marcus went into the restroom, and was bawling. He was gone for quite a chunk of the period.”

When asked, Pennell offered little detail about that moment. Jenik, then a junior at Northwest, remembers comforting their friend.

“(Marcus) was someone who (knew) what I was going through,” said Jenik, who is a member of the LGBTQ community.

“I remember having to follow him into the bathroom,” Jenik said. “He was so upset about it. It just … it really hurt.”

Soon after the controversy, Gilliland was relieved of her duties as Saga adviser.

“I absolutely would have wanted to (continue),” she said. “I'm sure it wouldn't have been as fun. But ….”

Her role was given to fellow Northwest English teacher Alex Hull.

“They replaced her for the same reason they shut it down,” Pennell told The Independent.

Within a few months of Edwards’ Aug. 31 letter, Gilliland told The Independent the district said it would renew the Saga digitally at the beginning of the spring semester (Jan. 4).

Hull was contacted by The Independent at the time to confirm Gilliland’s statement. Hull declined to comment, referring questions to Edwards.

In March, the Saga was published online. That did not satisfy ACLU of Nebraska’s demand letter, officials told The Independent.

*****

After the Aug. 24 Independent story published, the hallways were buzzing for about a week until things seemed to die down, Jenik said.

Little was said by the adults in the building, Gilliland remembered. For a while it was “awkwardly quiet … nobody was talking about it.”

Evidenced by Election Day 2022, voters gave little notice to the situation, Northwest Public Schools Board of Education incumbents up for reelection – Dan Leiser, Zach Mader and Robin Schutt – maintained their positions on the board.

During a regular-session board meeting Feb. 13, the Northwest school board approved a 2023-2025 contract for Edwards, moved by Artie Moeller, seconded by Robin Schutt. The motion passed.

On Feb. 23, Edwards responded to an email from The Independent requesting comment on the Saga’s apparent return: “No update now or in the future.”

A call to Edwards after ACLU of Nebraska filed their suit Friday morning was not answered and the voicemail request for comment has not been returned.

The Independent attempted to contact an attorney mentioned in ACLU of Nebraska’s public records request, whom Edwards emailed after said request, documents indicate. It is unclear if that attorney is representing or has represented Northwest Public Schools. The Independent reached out to the attorney named in the documents via email and cell phone March 31, but did not receive an immediate response.