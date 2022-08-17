Liederkranz Brew & Sausage Festival coming this weekend

The Liederkranz Craft Brew & Sausage Festival, a perennial Grand Island favorite, is Saturday.

Attendees at the festival (which is held in the Liederkranz courtyard) will have access to dozens of drink varieties (around 75, according to a news release) from more than two dozen different brewers and beverage makers.

Additionally, Nebraska meat lockers and butchers will be bringing their best brats and country-rock band the “Hangin’ Cowboys” will perform in the courtyard.

The Liederkranz’s existence predates that of the city of Grand Island itself, which is celebrating 150 years since its formation. According to a news release from the city, the Liederkranz’s first president was eventually Grand Island’s first mayor, among its other historic attributes.

The event, going into its sixth year, raises funds for the preservation and restoration of the Liederkranz (“Circle of Song”). Since its inception, more than $40,000 has been raised.

There is a lot to be done, as major improvements and restorations are needed. The current building was constructed in 1911 and is registered with the Nebraska State Historical Society. It is also on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the club’s website, improving the building ensures it “remains for future generations,” and “furthers the Liederkranz’ mission to honor Grand Island’s German heritage, culture and arts to share it with the broader community.”

A family club, the Liederkranz is a favorite for hosting events like fundraisers, weddings and club-hosted events like dances and the Craft Brew & Sausage Fest. The facility is located in Grand Island’s Railside district at 401 West First St.

Learn more about The Liederkranz, including how to join, at liederkranzgi.org.