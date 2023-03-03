After a three-year hiatus, the Sister City Student Ambassador program is ready to send high schooler to Japan.

The Hastings International Exchange Organization (HIEO) has selected 10 students to participate in an outreach trip to Ozu, Japan. Included among the group is 17-year-old Hunter Bradshaw from Grand Island Senior High School. The students will become Sister City Ambassadors and learn more about Japanese culture over the course of the nine-day trip in May.

“I think any kind of international travel is priceless,” said Jessica Henry, a volunteer with the Hastings organization. “I think anyone who has an opportunity to experience other cultures should do it.”

The relationship between the two cities started after a group of Hastings citizens went on a trip to Ozu in 1995. The Ozu International Exchange Organization and its Hastings counterpart have since been organizing trips for people to experience the culture of each other's communities.

Henry said that while Japanese students had been coming to the U.S. for a while, a group of local high school students had never been sent to Ozu.

“I started to wonder why we weren’t sending high school students over there,” said Henry. “We had been sending college students, but we had never sent high school students.”

In 2017, the Sister City Student Ambassador program began with the goal of sending high school students to Japan to cultivate international understanding and education. The first group of students traveled to Ozu in 2018 and was a success.

The second trip to Ozu was planned for 2020, but was canceled due to COVID-19. Thus, this upcoming trip will be the second in the Sister City Student Ambassador program.

This is the second time Bradshaw has been chosen to be a Sister City Ambassador. The senior had originally applied to the program for the 2020 trip.

Bradshaw’s interest in the program came from his family having hosted some Japanese students in the past, along with his cousin having gone before.

“I saw how much fun the foreign exchange students had when they were living with us and how much my cousin had when she went to Japan,” said Bradshaw. “So, it got me excited to go.”

Bradshaw has traveled before. He went to Costa Rica as a young boy and to Peru in the seventh grade.

“(But) I am not necessarily interested in traveling,” said Bradshaw. “I am more interested in learning about other people and experiencing cultures, which usually involves traveling.”

After the last trip got canceled, Bradshaw didn’t think he would get another chance, as he had moved out of the Hastings area. Yet, after reapplying, he managed to get accepted as one of the ten students for this year’s trip.

The trip will start on May 20 and the students will stay with a host family for nine days. During the trip, they will learn more about household structures in Japan, as well as connecting with the families.

“It’s not like a one and done thing,” said Henry, who has been hosting for 15 years. “It’s a lifelong connection that they make.”

Ozu city officials will take the students to visit Japanese high schools while they are still in session. They will also visit various sites in the Ozu area, like Kumamoto Castle, Suizenji Park, the Bunraku Center, the Honda Motorcycle factory, and Mount Aso.

A day trip to Nagasaki has also been scheduled, where the group will tour the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and museum.

For the next year, the students will serve as ambassadors after they return from Ozu. They are encouraged to talk about life in Japan to other students, as well as give a presentation about the country.

Preparing for the trip, Bradshaw has started to learn Japanese. While he hasn’t met his host family yet, he is looking forward to learning from them.

“As I am getting out of high school,” said Bradshaw. “I think it will be important to learn how to put myself in other people’s perspective, in order to understand them better.”