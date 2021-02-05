1,000 seniors vaccinated at Fonner Park drive-thru clinic

On Thursday morning, 1.4 inches of snow wasn’t enough to keep 1,000 senior citizens from getting their initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Fonner Park.
The shots were administered in drive-thru fashion inside the sheep barn at Fonner Park. The recipients first pulled into the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn to get registered. They then circled around to get their vaccinations inside the sheep barn.
Most of the recipients were 80 and older, and they were happy to be vaccinated.
“Damn right,” A.J. Haller said after he got his shot. The 82-year-old Grand Island man hasn’t had COVID-19. His wife, Brenda, registered for him two or three weeks ago, and they got a call this week telling him when to show up.
His wife hasn’t had her turn yet. “She’s only 68,” Haller said.
Keith and Carol Haussler, who live north of Juniata, were also pleased to get their vaccinations.
Carol, 79, contracted COVID-19 in November. The symptoms never got too bad, but she was cold and tired for a week. She also didn’t eat much because she was afraid food might make her sick.
Keith, 77, slept in his shop while his wife had the virus, checking on her two or three times a day. He was comfortable in the shop with a recliner and a wood stove.
Why didn’t he get the virus himself? “Blind luck,” he said.
Recipients said the vaccinations didn’t hurt. “I didn’t even scream,” Keith said.
To celebrate the occasion, the Hausslers headed for Olive Garden after their vaccinations.
Another happy recipient was Gwen Hassler of Grand Island. “I think it’s a great thing,” she said.
Hassler, 82, registered about three weeks ago. “And then my daughter did it again for me. And I think that helped me,” she said.
Hassler never got COVID-19. “I’m very good about staying home,” she said.
She has a cat named Toby. “And the two of us stay home all day,” she said. “I go to the grocery store and to church. That’s about all I do.”
Every once in a while, her son-in-law comes in from York to take her to a restaurant.
The senior citizens were glad to get their shots. “They’re very happy people coming through,” said Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department.
The vaccination clinic was put together by CDHD in partnership with Fonner Park and CHI Health St. Francis.
Initially, organizers planned to hold the clinic in one building, but, on Wednesday, Fonner Park “generously offered us” the second barn as well, Anderson said.
The two buildings provided plenty of room for social distancing. The indoor locations also allowed the staff and volunteers to “stay somewhat warm,” Anderson said.
CDHD has set up a tent in its parking lot for both testing and vaccinations. But Fonner Park provides much more space.
There was no way 1,000 doses could be administered in one day “on our campus,” Anderson said.
The seniors got their first doses at Thursday’s clinic, which was by appointment only. They’ll get their second shots in three weeks.
Plenty of people were on hand to help in the two barns. Five or six nurses from CHI St. Francis were joined by nurses from Central District Health, representatives of Wood River Fire and Rescue, the Grand Island Fire Department and the Community Emergency Response Team. Some of the people helping were volunteering their time.
Jon Rosenlund, director of emergency management for Grand Island and Hall County, welcomed drivers as they pulled into the cattle barn.
Nick Lammers of Wood River Fire and Rescue said giving people vaccinations now will help his department later. Since March, Wood River emergency personnel have taken some COVID-19 patients to the hospital. “We’ve had our share,” Lammers said.
Lammers, who’s a paramedic, was giving shots Thursday. Also on hand from Wood River Fire and Rescue was Judy Knecht, an EMT. One of the St. Francis nurses was Vicky English.
The clinic started at 8:30 a.m. and finished by 3:30 p.m.
How quickly did cars cruise through the barns? By 11:30 a.m., 350 people had been vaccinated.
Nurses were reconstituting the Pfizer vaccine in the birthing pavilion inside the sheep barn. Working in the warmer environment helped them with their manual dexterity. They filled syringes after a sterile saline solution was mixed with the vaccine.
Among the people reconstituting the vaccine were Julie Brazee of Central City and Kamrie Peterson of Polk. Both work for Central District Health.
After their vaccinations, recipients were told to wait in the parking lot for 15 minutes to make sure they didn’t react badly.
This week, CDHD exhausted its list of people 80 and older. So appointments were made Thursday for some people in their late 70s.
After the Pfizer vaccine is removed from subzero temperatures, it must be used within five days. So health officials were anxious to use as much of the vaccine as they could.
The flow of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to Grand Island is starting to increase, “which is really awesome,” Anderson said.
Plans call for people 70 and older to get their first shots next week, also at Fonner Park. The week after that, vaccinations may be ready for people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions.
Two or three vaccination clinics may be held next week at Fonner Park.
To register for a vaccination, visit vaccinate.ne.gov. For assistance, call 833-998-2275.