1,000 seniors vaccinated at Fonner Park drive-thru clinic

On Thursday morning, 1.4 inches of snow wasn’t enough to keep 1,000 senior citizens from getting their initial COVID-19 vaccinations at Fonner Park.

The shots were administered in drive-thru fashion inside the sheep barn at Fonner Park. The recipients first pulled into the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn to get registered. They then circled around to get their vaccinations inside the sheep barn.

Most of the recipients were 80 and older, and they were happy to be vaccinated.

“Damn right,” A.J. Haller said after he got his shot. The 82-year-old Grand Island man hasn’t had COVID-19. His wife, Brenda, registered for him two or three weeks ago, and they got a call this week telling him when to show up.

His wife hasn’t had her turn yet. “She’s only 68,” Haller said.

Keith and Carol Haussler, who live north of Juniata, were also pleased to get their vaccinations.

Carol, 79, contracted COVID-19 in November. The symptoms never got too bad, but she was cold and tired for a week. She also didn’t eat much because she was afraid food might make her sick.