$1.2M in COVID relief funds given to Hall County daycare centers

It isn’t all about the money, Senff said. “Keeping my kids safe is more important than the gratitude for it.”

Some day cares are seeing families pull their children out of day care because of coronavirus concerns. Twisters Preschool Academy is no exception, Westerby said. “The beginning of this year, I had two enroll, then they changed their mind last minute, and basically said it was just because of COVID. They weren’t entirely comfortable with it. I had a family this year that had siblings that just pulled them out before Christmas.”

Last-minute changes like these often affect the business’ budget, Westerby said. “Typically at the beginning of the year, you sort of have an idea of what your income is going to be. With preschool, your numbers stay the same for the most part the whole year. But it definitely has changed over the last couple of years. You usually start with the same kids and finish the same.”