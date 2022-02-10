$1.2M in COVID relief funds given to Hall County daycare centers

Fifty-seven Hall County child care centers have received a cumulative total of more than $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act Child Care Stabilization Program with an additional $1.2 million pending.
In allocating grant money, Administration of Children and Families created a grant funding formula based on a number of factors, focusing on supporting those in underserved and lower-income areas of the state. In determining underserved and lower-income areas of the state, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services utilized Social Vulnerability Index and the poverty rate for children under the age of 18.
Consideration is also based on a provider’s current operating expenses, including costs associated with providing or preparing to provide child care services during the pandemic; and cover sufficient operating expenses to ensure continuous operations for the subgrant period.
Dodi Ouderkirk, director of Cathedral Daycare, said the high price tag still only goes so far. Cathedral Daycare has so far received $104,100 with an additional $104,100 pending.
“If you take into consideration that amount of money, it sounds like a huge amount of money, and it is very gracious,” Ouderkirk said. “But when you’re looking at a monthly payroll of $40,000 to $50,000, it doesn’t take long for those funds to be absorbed.”
Cathedral Daycare, which currently serves 100 kids, has a staff numbering around 20, Ouderkirk said.
Garret Swanson, communications officer for Nebraska DHHS, said, “The Child Care Stabilization Grant is one component of overall COVID related funding aimed at supporting our valuable Child Care providers during these uncertain times. This American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant supplements the CARES grant that was awarded to providers in 2020-21. A spending plan is being finalized that will invest the remaining child care COVID funds.”
Hall County’s total ARPA grant share is $2.5 million. Statewide, more than $90 million is to be distributed among qualifying child care entities; the first half was dispersed December 2021.
The second payment is to be dispersed in March. After the first payment, child care facilities must submit additional follow-up finance reports to receive the second half. If the provider does not submit the required grant monitoring report, changes licensure status or does not comply with the subsidy, the second installment will not be awarded.
Like Cathedral Daycare, Twisters Preschool Academy will use part of their grant to pay employees – and provide something besides money in an uncertain time, said Twisters’ preschool director Mandy Westerby. “It gives you a little optimism. I think it just helps the morale of staff to know that they have that support.”
Ouderkirk said coronavirus has brought on other unexpected expenses. “Our center will be used primarily for payroll any new additions that we need to make to the center as far as you know, upgrades that will help any of the PPE – gloves and masks and cleaning items, things like that.”
Monies from the grant can also go toward recruitment and retention; purchases of or updates to COVID-19 response supplies and equipment; goods and services necessary for child care services, like food, toys and outdoor playgrounds; mental health supports for children and employees and facility expenses.
Rachel Senff is being reimbursed for renovations to her in-home daycare. When the renovations began, Senff hadn’t anticipated the full effects of the pandemic on her business. “A lot of our income was lost because of COVID. So we ended up using it to finish renovations for where the daycare kids are in our house and updating stuff.”
Coronavirus compounded those expenses, Senff said. She has put money into PPE for the kids she cares for, including masks for them to take to school. “I did buy a lot of kids masks with it, and we’ve done a lot of hand sanitizer.”
To offset Senff’s unexpected expenses, her business will receive two payments totaling $41,000. She is the sole worker, and takes care of 10 kids a day, in addition to her own family.
It isn’t all about the money, Senff said. “Keeping my kids safe is more important than the gratitude for it.”
Some day cares are seeing families pull their children out of day care because of coronavirus concerns. Twisters Preschool Academy is no exception, Westerby said. “The beginning of this year, I had two enroll, then they changed their mind last minute, and basically said it was just because of COVID. They weren’t entirely comfortable with it. I had a family this year that had siblings that just pulled them out before Christmas.”
Last-minute changes like these often affect the business’ budget, Westerby said. “Typically at the beginning of the year, you sort of have an idea of what your income is going to be. With preschool, your numbers stay the same for the most part the whole year. But it definitely has changed over the last couple of years. You usually start with the same kids and finish the same.”
Twisters was granted a two-payment total of $30,500. Some of that will go toward Twisters tuition credited a few of their families who were having trouble paying during the pandemic, Westerby said. “Some of it, we’re using toward tuition relief, or for families that are struggling. At the end of the year someone was going to have to pull their kids and I hated to see that happen. We didn’t have that grant at that point.”
Child care professionals are awaiting the second installment of the ARP stabilization funds, including Ouderkirk. “It’s a huge security, knowing moving forward that we have those funds coming again to ensure any of those lost funds or decrease in children and families during that time period.”
There are more financial resources being developed for child care providers who may be struggling, Swanson said. “Additional funds and supports will be made available to child care providers in the coming months with a focus on investments in capacity building, professional development, parental supports and program enhancements.”
Ouderkirk said she wasn’t sure what Cathedral Daycare would do without the funds.
“That’s a really good question,” she said. “We’ve just been going and going, doing what we can to keep moving forward. It’s a huge relief, to be able to have those funds available to help get us back up to speed.”
Despite all of the pandemic turmoil, Westerby said she remains optimistic. “We are fortunate that we were still doing OK – I’m able to keep going.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.