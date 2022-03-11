1.9 inches of snow dropped on Grand Island; bigger totals reported in Kansas

Wednesday’s snowstorm had a much bigger impact on Kansas than it did on central Nebraska.

Less than 2 inches fell on Grand Island and Hastings. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Hastings estimated that Grand Island had received 1.9 inches of snow and Hastings 1.6 inches during the previous 24 hours. Clay Center got 4 inches of snow and Superior 3 inches. An area near Alma reported 2.5 inches.

Snowfall totals were much bigger in parts of Kansas. Plainville reported 12.7 inches, Glen Elder 7, Lebanon 6.4, Cawker City 6 and Phillipsburg 4.5.

For the winter, Grand Island’s snowfall total is about 9 inches, said NWS meteorologist Amanda Wekesser. The official total wouldn’t be available until later Thursday.

Snow won’t return until the middle of next week at the earliest.

A little precipitation might arrive next week. At this point, that looks to be mostly in the form of rain, Wekesser said.

High temperatures are predicted to be in the low 30s on Friday. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s on Saturday and into the low 60s on Sunday.

Monday’s forecast is for highs in the 50s and partly cloudy skies.

