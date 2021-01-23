1 COVID-related death this week in 3-county area

Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties saw one COVID-related death this past week, and the number of new cases dropped from 82 last week to 51 this week.

The death was in Hall County. The number of COVID-related deaths in the Central District Health Department jurisdiction stands at 129.

The figures cover the week beginning Sunday.

The 14-day case count dropped from 534 last week to 442 this week. The number of new cases this week declined from 82 to 51.

The risk dial decreased slightly, from 2.7 to 2.6.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the three-county area, the number of positive cases is now at 7,907. Recoveries total 6,039.

Throughout Nebraska, there have been 185,346 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 5,215 since last week.

The number of active hospitalizations dropped from 465 to 421.

The number of “people tested: not detected” is 710,145. There have been 1,988,904 total COVID tests in Nebraska and 895,969 people tested.

The 14-day average for total staffed beds is 4,070, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.