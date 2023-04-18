"We are deeply saddened to report that a Green Plains employee was fatally injured at our facility in Wood River, Nebraska, on April 17, 2023, during routine maintenance and repairs on a whole stillage tank," says a statement from Green Plains. "The plant was not operational at the time. We send our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee. Another employee and three contractors on site were injured and are receiving medical treatment. We are cooperating with the authorities and will be conducting a full investigation."