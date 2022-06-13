 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 pound of meth seized from Hastings man during traffic stop

HASTINGS — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the TRIDENT Drug Task Force, have arrested a Hastings man after locating more than a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The stop occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 17 ounces, of 1.06 pounds, of suspected methamphetamine.

The driver, Robert Williams, 52, of Hastings, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Adams County Jail.

The TRIDENT task force includes the FBI, Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island PD, Hastings PD, Kearney PD, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

