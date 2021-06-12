10/11 Can Care-A-Van starts Monday

The 17th annual 10/11 Can Care-A-Van, sponsored by Black Hills Energy and AAA Auto Club Group, starts Monday and includes several stops in central Nebraska.

The Care-A-Van will be in Grand Island from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at both Super Saver locations. The goal is to collect 28,000 pounds of food, which will stay in the community to benefit food pantries at the Salvation Army, Hope Harbor and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and Camile’s Cupboard at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Most needed food items include canned fruits, vegetables, soups, meats, sauces, boxed or bagged pasta, cereals, macaroni and cheese, crackers, peanut butter and jelly. Personal hygiene products including tampons, bath soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels, razors, toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, wipes and laundry soap are also needed.

Sue Meier is the Grand Island coordinator; for more information, contact her at 308-382-4855.

The Care-A-Van will be in Aurora from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Hamilton County Food Pantry, 1118 N St. A meet and greet of KOLN/KGIN personalities will be available for those participating.