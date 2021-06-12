10/11 Can Care-A-Van starts Monday

The 17th annual 10/11 Can Care-A-Van, sponsored by Black Hills Energy and AAA Auto Club Group, starts Monday and includes several stops in central Nebraska.
The Care-A-Van will be in Grand Island from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at both Super Saver locations. The goal is to collect 28,000 pounds of food, which will stay in the community to benefit food pantries at the Salvation Army, Hope Harbor and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and Camile’s Cupboard at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Most needed food items include canned fruits, vegetables, soups, meats, sauces, boxed or bagged pasta, cereals, macaroni and cheese, crackers, peanut butter and jelly. Personal hygiene products including tampons, bath soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels, razors, toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, wipes and laundry soap are also needed.
Sue Meier is the Grand Island coordinator; for more information, contact her at 308-382-4855.
The Care-A-Van will be in Aurora from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Hamilton County Food Pantry, 1118 N St. A meet and greet of KOLN/KGIN personalities will be available for those participating.
The Hamilton County goal is to collect 20,000 pounds of food. Items needed include chicken noodle and tomato soups, pasta sauce, peanut butter, tuna, canned fruit, cold cereal, pork and beans, boxed macaroni and cheese and toilet paper.
Cash donations are counted as two pounds, and every $1 in cash donated is used locally to purchase needed food items. Those wishing to make a donation are asked to mail early in order to be received by June 15. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 7, Aurora, NE 68818.
For more information, contact Aurora coordinators Judy Werth at 402-725-3528 or Kay Ramsour at 402-694-2325.
Ord will host the Care-A-Van from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 213 S. 15th St. The goal is 10,000 pounds. Most needed items include soups, cold cereal, pork and beans, flour, sugar, sloppy joe mix, pasta, Hamburger Helper, meat, and paper products, Monetary donations are welcome.
For more information, contact Larry Masin at 308-730-0069 or Jody Lane at 308-730-2056.
The goal for Blue Valley Community Action in York is 5,000 pounds of food. The Care-A-Van will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at 3401. N. Lincoln Ave. Most needed items include jelly, canned fruits, pasta, cereal, saltine crackers, tuna, personal hygiene products, laundry soap and paper products.
York coordinator Kelsey Petersen can be reached at 402-362-3516,