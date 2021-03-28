100 people gather to protest veteran’s possible eviction

Behind the truck was a pup tent, next to which a sign read, “Future home of homeless WWII veteran Jack Wilson.” The green fabric for the tent came from the late Virgil Lucas, an Army veteran. His wife, Marilyn, provided the blanket.

An organizer of the demonstration was Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt. “Hall County supports its veterans,” Quandt said.

Aguilar Printing prepared the signs and donated them at no cost, Quandt said.

“We are the ones who first heard about Jack being evicted, and thought that that was not the way to treat a World War II veteran that had lived here for 11 years in this building,” said Ron Hitch, who’s on the board of the United Veterans Club.

The Wilson supporters, Hitch said, are asking the asking the public to contact the Regency board and ask “them to reconsider evicting Mr. Jack Wilson.”