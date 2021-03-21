‘100 years of awesome’: Former World War II nurse celebrates milestone birthday

One of the people who responded to Wissing’s challenge was Reichardt, who baked well over 100 cookies and bars, distributing them to family and friends.

A lifetime of service to others in need

Kellogg graduated from Palmer High School in 1938 and the St. Francis School of Nursing in 1942.

In France, she worked at a movable field hospital, where she treated many soldiers who were injured in the Battle of the Bulge.

After retiring, she did a lot of volunteering, including work at the American Red Cross and her church, Trinity Lutheran.

A display at Friday’s luncheon included pictures of Kellogg at basic training in 1944 and in France in 1945. A keepsake on display was her father’s mustache cap and saucer.

John Kellogg says his mother “grew up during hard times on the farm” during the Depression. She “worked hard to become a nurse and then served in the Army in World War II behind the lines, treating soldiers that had been injured.” She continued to take care of those soldiers “in France after the war was over, until they could be transported to America, mostly by ship.”