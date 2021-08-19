100 years of memories: Anita Pedersen has direct link to origin of Boelus

Charles Kenyon, who was born in 1839, donated the land on which Boelus sits today.

His granddaughter, Anita Pedersen, is still alive today. Family and friends gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday Aug. 7 at the Boelus Civic Center.

Kenyon and his three brothers came to Nebraska from New York state. In Nebraska, he operated Kenyon’s Ferry, which carried soldiers and other passengers. He died in 1926.

Pedersen has had an interesting life, which she can look back on in great detail. You’re not likely to find a centenarian with a better memory than her.

Since September 2017, she has lived in senior housing at the Good Samaritan Society’s Grand Island Village.

Before that, she lived in Boelus for about 75 years.

She’s not the first member of her family to hit the century mark. Her father, Thomas Hyde, lived to be 102.

Thomas and Pearl (Kenyon) Hyde were the parents of six children. Pedersen is the only one still alive.

She was only 10 when her mother died in 1931 at the age of 39.