100 years of memories: Anita Pedersen has direct link to origin of Boelus

Charles Kenyon, who was born in 1839, donated the land on which Boelus sits today.
His granddaughter, Anita Pedersen, is still alive today. Family and friends gathered to celebrate her 100th birthday Aug. 7 at the Boelus Civic Center.
Kenyon and his three brothers came to Nebraska from New York state. In Nebraska, he operated Kenyon’s Ferry, which carried soldiers and other passengers. He died in 1926.
Pedersen has had an interesting life, which she can look back on in great detail. You’re not likely to find a centenarian with a better memory than her.
Since September 2017, she has lived in senior housing at the Good Samaritan Society’s Grand Island Village.
Before that, she lived in Boelus for about 75 years.
She’s not the first member of her family to hit the century mark. Her father, Thomas Hyde, lived to be 102.
Thomas and Pearl (Kenyon) Hyde were the parents of six children. Pedersen is the only one still alive.
She was only 10 when her mother died in 1931 at the age of 39.
Her 70-year-old grandmother, Carrie Kenyon (Charles’ wife), brought the six children to Boelus to live with her. Carrie Kenyon had traveled to Nebraska by covered wagon from Wells County, Pennsylvania. She drove the kids to her Boelus home in a 1919 Buick.
“Boelus was very good to us children, and people helped us,” she said.
Pedersen was born Anita Hyde on the south side of the Middle Loup River, on land now occupied by Centura School.
When she was very young, her family lived in Steamboat Springs, Colo., for two years.
They then moved to Grand Island, where they lived at 2223 W. 11th St. At the time, the home was out in the country. The family had a cow, chickens and a pony. She and her sister, Harriett, attended Jefferson School.
In 1927, they moved to Wolbach, where their father bought a store. Following the financial crash of 1929, he lost the store, after which they moved into Carrie Kenyon’s house at St. Paul. Pedersen’s mother died after the family had moved back to Grand Island.
Pedersen’s parents met at the University of Nebraska. Her mother, who studied music and art, graduated from the university in 1917. Later, “she played the piano at the Lutheran church in Wolbach,” Pedersen said.
Her father also attended the university, studying agriculture, but did not graduate. After fighting in World War I, he stayed in a hospital in Germany for a year, fighting the effects of mustard gas and shellshock.
“His injuries made him restless for many years,” Pedersen wrote in a history of her life.
She married Eric Pedersen on Dec. 2, 1936, when she was 15. His family had come from Denmark in 1916. The first year of their marriage, they lived on proceeds from Eric’s trapping.
Early in their marriage, they lived in Denver for three years.
In the 1950s, Pedersen graduated from Grand Island Business College, which she attended at night while working at the ordnance plant. Pedersen, who worked as an inspector in Building 10, received a pin for not missing a day in her two years of work there.
During World War II, Eric worked at the ordnance plant — first as a guard, and then in the tin shop.
She thanks the Lord that her marriage turned out well.
“He was a good, hard-working man,” Pedersen said. Their marriage lasted 61 years.
For three years, she and her husband lived on a farm without electricity.
When the wind didn’t blow, she had to hand pump water for the cows.
When she was 29, Pedersen spent a month in a hospital with polio. A technique called the Sister Kenny Method helped her recover.
Later, her husband served as caretaker at the Boelus Dam for four years. As part of that job, the family lived at the dam’s headgates.
Pedersen remembers a flood in the late 1940s, when the water got to within an inch of entering their home.
She is proud of her smart and hard-working family.
Her brother, Charles, served in the Air Force during World War II as a ball turret gunner in a B-17. He flew in 53 missions over occupied Europe, including a role on D-Day.
Another brother, Theron, joined the military at the age of 17 during World War II. After serving in Guam, he died at a Veterans Administration Hospital at the age of 21.
Bert, another brother, was a physician who served in the Air Force for three years.
Anita and Eric had three children. Dr. Randall Pedersen, who passed away in December, was the veterinarian at the Nebraska State Fair for 49 years.
The other son, Charles “Monty” Pedersen, died in 2017.
Daughter Barbara lives in Florida. She was appointed by the president to serve as liaison between the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Congress.
Randall Pedersen left behind a son and a grandson who are veterinarians.
Charles’ oldest son, the late William Hyde, became a physician who served during Desert Storm. He has two sons who are doctors.
Monty Pedersen’s son, Clark, is a registered nurse at Centura School. His wife, Denise, teaches at Barr Middle School.
In 1953, Pedersen won a Pillsbury recipe contest that gave Anita and Eric a free trip to New York. They stayed at the Waldorf Astoria and visited the Metropolitan Opera House and the Empire State Building. She was struck by the number of homeless people she saw in New York.
On Sept. 7, 1954, Eric and Anita accepted Jesus as their savior. Anita was 32, Eric 40.
“I truly know what it is to be born again,” she said.
She’s proud that they brought up their kids and nieces and nephews to love the Lord.
Nancy Pedersen, who is Randall’s widow, says Pedersen is “a great mother-in-law and person, and I love her. She just thinks about others, and she does share the Gospel.”
Anita’s husband passed away in 1998 at the age of 83.
In 2012, she married Cecil Clausen. He died three years later.
Pedersen has eight grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
How would she like this story to end?
“I want to thank everyone for making my 100th birthday so wonderful, and God bless you all,” she said.