$10k in keno funds awarded to Grand Island's Grand Theatre

Grand Island’s Grand Theatre was awarded $10,000 from keno funds Tuesday by the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
The funds will go toward a major renovations effort currently underway at the Grand.
Keno funds are dedicated for “community betterment” projects.
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster called the use “appropriate.”
Grand Theatre already has raised the rest of the funds needed for renovations, which includes new seats, flooring and improvements to its audio and lighting systems.
Commissioner Gary Quandt called Grand Theatre “crucial” to downtown Grand Island.
“I’ve said before, it’s a cornerstone of Grand Island, it’s the heart of Grand Island,” he said. “Look at the businesses that are booming downtown. It helps all the businesses there.”
Commissioner Jane Richardson voiced concerns about how the board approves requests for keno funds.
“If they’re a valid entity that’s providing ‘community betterment,’ how do you say, we like movies, but we don’t like pickleball?” she asked. “There’s lot of valid groups out there. Grand Theatre is right at the top for me, but there’s lots of really great, wonderful groups out there that do things for community betterment.”
Lancaster said funds are awarded at the board’s discretion and for special circumstances.
Commissioner Ron Peterson questioned if such requests should be done in a specific period of time rather than piecemeal through the year.
“That way,” he said, “we can look at the total number of people applying and make the decision based on the number of dollars we have available and maybe adjust if we have to what we’re willing to do for different organizations or groups.”
It used to be done that way, Lancaster said, and it yielded 40 to 50 requests at once.
“Anybody who is a long-standing commissioner remembers that process and it was difficult and cumbersome,” she said. “We then decided to do it generally at budget time or under special circumstances.”
At the commission’s Oct. 12 meeting, Theatre Board President Craig Hand explained that efforts for the renovation project had started before the pandemic.
“The arrangements were all made and we were within a week of signing the contract, then COVID hit,” Hand told commissioners. “We couldn’t renovate during COVID because we had no shipments available, we had no workers to put it in. Everybody was staying home.”
Commissioners approved the Grand’s request for funding with Richardson abstaining from voting as her husband, Jeff Richardson, is owner of Balz Sports Bar & Grill and Whitey’s Sports Bar & Grill, which both offer keno.