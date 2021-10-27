$10k in keno funds awarded to Grand Island's Grand Theatre

Lancaster said funds are awarded at the board’s discretion and for special circumstances.

Commissioner Ron Peterson questioned if such requests should be done in a specific period of time rather than piecemeal through the year.

“That way,” he said, “we can look at the total number of people applying and make the decision based on the number of dollars we have available and maybe adjust if we have to what we’re willing to do for different organizations or groups.”

It used to be done that way, Lancaster said, and it yielded 40 to 50 requests at once.

“Anybody who is a long-standing commissioner remembers that process and it was difficult and cumbersome,” she said. “We then decided to do it generally at budget time or under special circumstances.”

At the commission’s Oct. 12 meeting, Theatre Board President Craig Hand explained that efforts for the renovation project had started before the pandemic.

“The arrangements were all made and we were within a week of signing the contract, then COVID hit,” Hand told commissioners. “We couldn’t renovate during COVID because we had no shipments available, we had no workers to put it in. Everybody was staying home.”