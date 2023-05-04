For the first time, supporters of Go Big Give can gather in a downtown parking lot tonight for an After Hours Watch Party.

Kyle Sayler will provide the music for the party, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. outside Prairie Pride Brewing Co., 115 E. South Front St.

The public is invited to the After Hours Watch Party, which is sponsored by Lutz.

In honor of the occasion, Prairie Pride has "brewed a special beer for us -- Give Big Brew. It's a chelada beer," said Melissa DeLaet of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.

A dollar from every beer sold will support all 157 of the area nonprofit organizations that benefit from Go Big Give.

The 10th annual Go Big Give is now underway, having begun at midnight. It will conclude tonight at midnight.

Go Big Give is a 24-hour online giving event that's designed to grow philanthropy in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties. It is organized by Heartland United Way and the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.

The number of organizations involved in Go Big Give this year is a record.

Last year, Go Big Give generated $1,470,731 for 142 nonprofits. More than 2,000 donors took part.

This year's goal is $1.5 million, said Karen Rathke, president and chief professional officer of Heartland United Way. Members of the Go Big Give team also have internal goals they'd rather not publicize.

The Go Big Give team is excited about arriving at their 10th year, with a "lot of support coming from the community and from our sponsors. Early numbers are indicating that it's going to be another successful year for us," said DeLaet, who is chief executive officer of the Community Foundation.

To take part, visit www.GoBigGive.org. Gifts will grow through matching funds and incentive prizes. This year's Go Big Give features about $90,000 in match pool funds and $42,000 in incentive prizes.

Organizers encourage people to "search for an organization that matches your interest and your passion," Rathke said.

In addition to supporting a specific organization, Rathke hopes people will look at other nonprofits. People can support those organizations not only with money but with volunteer time, Rathke said.

To spread out your financial contributions, click on "Support Them All." Donations made to that fund are equally dispersed among all of the participating nonprofits.