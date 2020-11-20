11 applicants vie for District 3 commission seat

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

— Dan Wagoner of Wood River formerly served on the Hall County Board of Commissioners (then Board of Supervisors).

The deadline for applications was Wednesday.

Applicants are being reviewed by the Hall County Attorney Martin Klein, Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank and Hall County Clerk Marla Conley.

Letters of support for applicants are being accepted through 5 p.m. next Monday.

Interviews will be conducted Dec. 1.

Conley said the county must have the open seat filled within 45 days of the vacancy — that deadline is Dec. 11.

“Hopefully, we’re anticipating to have that done for the Dec. 8 board meeting,” she said.

A meeting was held Thursday at the Hall County Administration Building to determine how to proceed with the interviews on Dec. 1. Klein, Conley and Verplank agreed meeting with the applicants in person was preferable to teleconferencing.

“Giving everybody a chance to come in and talk with us for our consideration, I think, would be a good thing to do,” Klein said.

The interviews will be done individually in 15-minute sessions.