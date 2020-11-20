11 applicants vie for District 3 commission seat

Eleven applicants have applied for the open seat on the Hall County Board of Commissioners made vacant following the passing of District 3 Commissioner Dick Hartman on Oct. 27.
The applicants:
— Ron Bockstadter of Wood River is a farmer and a former Wood River Schools board member.
— Tom Hartman of Grand Island is the owner of RT Cattle and the son of Commissioner Dick Hartman.
— Steve Johnson of Doniphan serves as an elder at New Life Community Church in Grand Island, and applied for election to the county board in 2014 and 2018.
— Trent Kleier of Doniphan is the owner of Kleier Rentals in Doniphan.
— Herman Meyer of Doniphan is the owner of H&J Properties LLC in Doniphan.
— Greg Robb of Doniphan is vice president of the Doniphan Economic Development Board.
— Amber Schuppan of Doniphan is president of the Doniphan Economic Development Board.
— Don Shuda of Dannebrog is the Hall County Veterans Service Office director.
— Randall Smith of Wood River is the highway superintendent for Kearney County.
— Scott Sorensen of Cairo serves on the Cairo Village Board and owns Sorensen AG Solutions in Cairo.
— Dan Wagoner of Wood River formerly served on the Hall County Board of Commissioners (then Board of Supervisors).
The deadline for applications was Wednesday.
Applicants are being reviewed by the Hall County Attorney Martin Klein, Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank and Hall County Clerk Marla Conley.
Letters of support for applicants are being accepted through 5 p.m. next Monday.
Interviews will be conducted Dec. 1.
Conley said the county must have the open seat filled within 45 days of the vacancy — that deadline is Dec. 11.
“Hopefully, we’re anticipating to have that done for the Dec. 8 board meeting,” she said.
A meeting was held Thursday at the Hall County Administration Building to determine how to proceed with the interviews on Dec. 1. Klein, Conley and Verplank agreed meeting with the applicants in person was preferable to teleconferencing.
“Giving everybody a chance to come in and talk with us for our consideration, I think, would be a good thing to do,” Klein said.
The interviews will be done individually in 15-minute sessions.
“It’s going to be rushed, but at least we’ll have that opportunity to spend some time with them,” he said.
Applicants are being informed of when they are scheduled to be interviewed. Considerations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be taken.
“What we would do is, we will inform the candidates of the time they are to be here and then we would bring in one at a time, as we’ve done in the past,” Conley said. “That way we’ll comply with any COVID issues.”
Commissioner Dick Hartman represented District 3 on the county board for 16 years, from 1991 to 2007, before being elected again in 2018.
