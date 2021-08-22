11-day Nebraska State Fair extravaganza opens Friday

Concerts and cleanliness

Three outdoor concerts, two indoor ones

This year’s Nebraska State Fair will have three outdoors concerts and two indoor shows.

The outdoor performances will feature Kevin Costner and Modern West on Thursday, Sept. 2, Banda Los Sebastianes on Friday, Sept. 3, and Jon Pardi on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Those shows will be presented at the Fonner Park practice track, which will be known during the fair as Anderson Ford Sports and Entertainment Field.

The outdoor venue is configured to hold 9,850 people, said State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg. Of that total, bleacher seating will accommodate 1,800. It’s expected that most of the other concertgoers will stand. For safety reasons, lawn chairs will not be permitted, Ogg said.

Those who desire will be able to sit on the ground.

Because the shows are outdoors, people can spread out, he said.

Heartland Events Center will host the Older Nebraskans Day concert on Monday, Aug. 30, and Skid Row and Warrant on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The Older Nebraskans Day concert, which begins at 2 p.m., will feature The Association, the Turtles, the Cowsills, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, The Vogues and Classics IV.

Sanitation stations back, masks available

At last year’s Nebraska State Fair, some fairgoers wore face masks, and some didn’t.

That will be the case again this year.

The State Fair will “certainly obey” and follow all of the recommendations of state health officials, Executive Director Bill Ogg said.

“Right now, those recommendations are using good judgment and being responsible.”

So there are no specific requirements.

But as it did last year, the fair will have complimentary masks available at the entrances to buildings. The fair will have all of the sanitation stations it had last year.

The fair recommends the policies “that have been shared with us,” Ogg said. Fair officials have met with Central District Health Department officials weekly throughout the year.

If fairgoers would feel more comfortable wearing a mask, they are encouraged to do so, he said.

What’s important is the fair wants people to feel comfortable, safe and healthy, Ogg said.

If people are “at all compromised,” they should use responsible judgment “and unfortunately may choose to not attend the fair this year,” he said.

But if people do attend the fair, “we just want them to feel good about being here and feel good about what we’re doing to take care of them.”