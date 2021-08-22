11-day Nebraska State Fair extravaganza opens Friday

Executive Director Bill Ogg says he’s “very optimistic” about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, but there still are some concerns.
Ogg believes “that people are hungry for wholesome entertainment. And what’s more wholesome and fun than a fair?”
Fair officials are expecting to have good attendance, he said. Carnival rides were arriving last week, and many preparations were underway.
Ogg said he is happy to work with “a great team” in putting together the fair, which opens Friday.
County fairs “have been well-attended, and the attitude has been very positive,” he said. “Carnival runs ahead of us have been successful.”
Fairs in Iowa and other states are doing well. So that’s a good barometer, he said.
His upbeat forecast for the Nebraska State Fair is “purely a feeling,” but he feels there are valid reasons “for that optimism and hope.”
Still, there are some “things out of our control,” Ogg said. One of them is weather, of course.
The return of COVID in the form of the delta variant is certainly a concern, he said. The fair will “protect our people because we want their experience to be not only fun, but we want it to be healthy and safe as well.”
Something new
Ogg believes audiences will enjoy the Horse Nations Indian Relay, which will present its relay races for the first time in Grand Island and perhaps Nebraska.
That show will have only two performances — at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
Ogg has personal experience with the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council, having brought in the group when he worked at the fair in Walla Walla, Wash.
The “high-energy” show features quality horsemen and quality horses and is “just a very exciting event,” he said.
The Wade Bros. carnival will have two rides “that have never been in Nebraska before,” he said. They are a Monkey House and a gravity drop.
The former will not have real monkeys, but Ogg believes will be fun for kids.
For fair managers, it’s always a challenge to maintain a fair’s traditions and then put “a fresh face on those,” he said.
As far as exhibits are concerned, every exhibit is new every year, he said.
Sure, some animals may be shown as yearlings and come back later as a mature cow or bull. But generally, every exhibit, every animal, every jar of pickles and every quilt is new.
They reflect the commitment and love put into their work by exhibitors, who then showcase it for fairgoers.
“So in that way, the fair is all new,” Ogg said.
Many of the fair’s food concessionaires will be back “and of course that’s important.” Many vendors have been bringing their wares to the Nebraska State Fair since it was in Lincoln, he said.
Workers needed
One of the fair’s challenges this year is finding adequate help. Volunteers have turned out in strong numbers, which is “just awesome,” he said.
But like many employers, the fair is having trouble finding an adequate number of workers.
“Are we going to have enough people to get them parked as promptly as we’d like? Are we going to have enough people to get them through our ticket lines? Are we going to have enough folks attending to our restrooms and attending to our litter pickup and running our shuttles?” Ogg said.
Maintenance and operations employees have had to step up to help.
The staff will be ready for the fair, he stressed.
But Ogg worries about the final little touches that make an event special.
“Our guests may not notice,” but he will, he said.
He’ll regret it if “we didn’t get it quite decorated like we wanted, or we didn’t get it quite as special as we would have liked.”
The slogan this year says there’s “Nothing more Nebraskan” than the State Fair.
In the 14 months Ogg has been on the job, he has learned that “Nebraskans love this fair.”
“It’s a sacred institution that I’m humbled to be part of,” he said.
“Well, that extravaganza is available” beginning Friday, Ogg said.
He encourages people to “take advantage of that — the food, the fun, the people-watching, the reunion of folks, the exhibition of our culture and of the excellent work that we’ve done” through the production of exhibits, livestock and other attractions.
Ogg believes the fair is “a can’t-miss situation for Nebraskans.”
With his years of experience in the fair business, he knows there always will be concerns.