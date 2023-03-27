During a dispute Sunday evening at 501 Memorial Drive, an 11-year-old boy shot a 10-year-old boy in the face with a BB gun.

The shot left the victim with a visible bloody mark on his chin.

Grand Island police responded to the assault at about 7:10 p.m.

The 11-year-old, contacted by police, admitted to firing the BB pistol at the boy. He was referred for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

In other news, Monday's Grand Island Police Department media report included more details about an incident Friday morning outside Grand Island Senior High.

At 11:15 a.m., it was reported that a car full of students was shooting a paintball or similar gun at others in the north parking lot of GISH.

The vehicle was located, and an officer made verbal contact with the driver, who is a 17-year-old male.

"The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed through the parking lot that was full of pedestrians," according to the media report.

The driver, contacted later, was found to be in possession of an Orbeez splat gun, nicotine vape devices and a THC vape device.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said Orbeez splat guns fire small, plastic, water-filled pellets, which sting when hitting a person's skin.

The driver was issued a citation for flight to avoid arrest, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, being a minor in possession of a tobacco/nicotine vape and discharging or possessing a BB gun in a vehicle.

He was released to his father.