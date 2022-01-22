110 mph pursuit on I-80 near Giltner leads to arrest of Minnesota man

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 25-year-old Minnesota man Friday morning following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

At about 10:20 a.m., a trooper observed a Ford Fusion driving on the shoulder near Giltner, at mile marker 323. During the traffic stop, as the trooper was talking with the Fusion driver, he accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The driver fled eastbound, reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph while weaving through traffic and passing vehicles on the shoulder. The vehicle then exited I-80 at mile marker 332 and began traveling southbound.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop,” according to the State Patrol.

The driver exited the vehicle and refused repeated commands from multiple troopers on scene. A trooper then successfully deployed a taser to bring the suspect into custody. Troopers located cocaine and marijuana in the suspect’s possession.