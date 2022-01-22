 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
110 mph pursuit on I-80 near Giltner leads to arrest of Minnesota man
0 Comments
top story

110 mph pursuit on I-80 near Giltner leads to arrest of Minnesota man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a 25-year-old Minnesota man Friday morning following a pursuit on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

At about 10:20 a.m., a trooper observed a Ford Fusion driving on the shoulder near Giltner, at mile marker 323. During the traffic stop, as the trooper was talking with the Fusion driver, he accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The driver fled eastbound, reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph while weaving through traffic and passing vehicles on the shoulder. The vehicle then exited I-80 at mile marker 332 and began traveling southbound.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop,” according to the State Patrol.

The driver exited the vehicle and refused repeated commands from multiple troopers on scene. A trooper then successfully deployed a taser to bring the suspect into custody. Troopers located cocaine and marijuana in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect, Corey Davis, 25, of Redwood Falls, Minn., was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving under suspension and numerous traffic violations.

As of Friday, he was in the Hamilton County Jail.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts