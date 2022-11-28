112th Habitat home dedicated

The 112th home built by Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity was dedicated Nov. 6.

The house, at 2077 Nelson Lane, will be the home of Martha Trejo, Juan Rodriguez and their family.

The project was Habitat’s annual Faith Build. The members of a dozen area churches helped build the home.

“They provide the volunteers to actually construct the house,” said Alyssa Heagy, executive director of Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.

Providing support were the St. Pauls Foundation, GI Free Church, Faith Lutheran Church of Dannebrog, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, United Congregational Church, Messiah Lutheran, First Presbyterian, Trinity Lutheran, St. Mary’s Cathedral, Blessed Sacrament, St. Leo’s and Third City Christian.

Trejo and Rodriguez, who are married, have three children.

JBS and Wells Fargo sponsored the home. The project is one of the homes funded by $200,000 in Hometown Strong funding provided by JBS USA. St. Pauls Foundation also provided financial support.

A host of local businesses helped with construction. Majestic Treasures provided Bibles for the dedication.

Clergymen on hand for the dedication came from St. Pauls and St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Habitat homes go up quickly. The groundbreaking took place July 9.

“We typically build on a 15-to 17-week schedule, depending on weather,” Heagy said.

Quilts for the children were presented by members of St. Pauls. The quilts were blessed at the church.

Max Luber, who serves on Habitat’s home buyer support committee, has served as the family’s mentor for the last two years and will work with the family for the next two years.

Habitat’s 113th home, which will be finished in the spring, is being built by students from Career Pathways Institute.

“That’s also our first two-bedroom house that we’re offering,” Heagy said.