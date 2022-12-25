‘12 Days of Lutzmas 2022’ encourages employees to reach out during the holidays

OMAHA — Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently completed its “12 Days of Lutzmas.”

This annual tradition is designed to provide its employees with opportunities to give back to the community during the holiday season. With combined efforts from Omaha, Lincoln, Hastings and Grand Island, Lutz was able to donate to countless individuals and more than 15 organizations in 2022.

“We recognize the major need for local organizations and individuals during the holiday season,” said Hannah Goscha, “Lutz Gives Back” co-president. “Our ‘Lutz Gives Back’ committee enjoys organizing the ‘12 Days of Lutzmas’ activities, and our employees look forward to giving back through the various drives and volunteer activities every year.”

Opportunities range from serving meals to participating in donation drives for local shelters and food pantries, including:

— Collected more than 1,500 nonperishable items for local food pantries in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Hastings.

— Salvation Army bell ringing in Omaha and Grand Island.

— A winter clothing drive for those in need of cold weather gear for the Siena Francis House in Omaha and Crossroads Mission Avenue of Central, Nebraska.

— Thanksgiving baskets for Project Hunger in Grand Island.

— Packaging and donating meals for those in need with Mercy Meals in Grand Island and Hastings.

“My favorite event we do each year is performing random acts of kindness.” said Jack Moylan, Goscha’s co-president. “We surprise individuals and families by offering gift cards at local grocery stores and gas stations. We hope to help make the season a little brighter for them. The generosity that the ‘12 Days of Lutzmas’ brings is amazing and humbling to be a part of.”’

Lutz is the business solutions firm for people seeking a partner to help energize and heighten financial and organizational success. Find out more about the 2022 “12 Days of Lutzmas” at www.lutz.us/12-days-of-lutzmas-2022/