12 projects share $13K in grant funds from Grand Island School Foundation

Grand Island Public Schools Foundation this week distributed a dozen classroom mini grant checks totaling $13,815 to GIPS campuses – including a check for a student-led project.

Kenny Morales, a junior at the Academy of Engineering and Technology, came up with a day camp to give underrepresented eighth grade students opportunities they might not have otherwise had. According to Traci Skalberg, Executive Director of the GIPS Foundation, said Morales’ project is the first student to receive a grant since the mini grants’ inception.

Matthew Wichman, principal at GISH Academy of Engineering and Technology, said Morales has been exploring creating mentorship opportunities for some time. “This is something that he came up with on his own. He’s been thinking about mechanisms for mentorship for young students, in particular diverse students, for a while. He finally was able to put all the pieces together and Mr. (Alexander) Kemnitz was there to help support him with what he did.”

Alexander Kemnitz, a teacher at GIPS Academy of Engineering and Technology, is serving in an advisory role. He said that Morales came up with the idea to teach eighth-graders coding, robotics and engineering in a summer camp format “while also pairing them up with outstanding high schoolers who can be good role models in their lives.”

Kemnitz said Morales indicated he was inspired by his own experiences in STEM. “(Morales) said that when he was middle school age, he never had someone in his life to encourage him and push him toward STEM careers and be a role model,” Kemnitz said. “It was really important to him to give students an opportunity to be successful in STEM as well as have good role models.”

The high school mentors will benefit, too, Wichman explained. “Within the engineering field, there’s not a ton of high school and internship opportunities available. This gives our high school students in an opportunity to share things that they’re excited about learning in class.”

The camp is something Morales would have taken advantage of, he said. “Back then, I was always fascinated by robots – trying to see how they work. I never understood how they worked when I was younger, but I always wanted to find out.”

Tentative plans for the camp – dubbed “GR.I.T. (Grand Island Tenacity) Robotics” – are to have it for two weeks in June. Kemnitz said they are planning for about 30 participants, plus high school teacher-mentors. Students will create something at the camp they can take home.

Besides basics and application of robotics, the students will learn soft skills like problem-solving, divergent thinking, communication and leadership.

Kemnitz said getting this far – including being awarded $1,500 for the project from the GIPS Foundation – has been well thought through. “Lots of thought has been put into this. (Morales) knew, and he just needed my help to kind of make it marketable for students,” Kemnitz said. “He had the desire and the need, and he said I have the experience, so we put our heads together.”

There will be an application process for participants. Morales and Kemnitz will work with guidance counselors on developing the criteria. Kemnitz said they hope to prioritize primarily underrepresented students. “We want to really make sure we get the underserved population first – those students whose parents can’t afford a camp.”

The GR.I.T. Robotics camp project is among recipients of GIPS Foundation’s18th annual mini grant cycle. Since its beginning, the foundation has funded 307 mini grants, totaling $280,398. The grants are designed to fund educational opportunities for students that are not available through the school district’s general budget.

Every school in the district has received mini grant funding at some point, benefitting approximately 58,463 students. The 2021-22 mini grant fund was established via the “Extraordinary Opportunities” Staff and Board fund drive and the “GR.I.T. – Grand Island Tenacity” Community Campaign held during the past 12 months.

Grants range from $250 to $2,000. There will be 3,216 students who will benefit from a classroom mini grant this school year.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

