12-year-old Grand Island youth ambassador for Tourette Association

Brody Adrian of Grand Island was one of 57 young people who attended the Tourette Association’s Youth Ambassador training program Feb. 28-March 2 in Washington, D.C.

Among other things, Brody was taught how to speak publicly about “the often misunderstood disorder,” according to a news release.

“The wide range of symptoms that include both motor and vocal tics can lead to bullying, isolation and lifelong learning or emotional issues,” based on the information from the Tourette Association of America.

The gathering in Washington concluded with Tourette National Advocacy Day on March 2. On that date, Brody talked online to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and had virtual chats with members of the staffs of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith.

Brody, 12, is the son of Tracy and Brent Adrian.

It was good for Brody to meet other people who have Tourette syndrome, Tracy said.

As a youth ambassador, his job is now to increase awareness and talk to people about Tourette syndrome.

Once people learn about the disorder, they’re kinder to those who have it, Tracy said.

Having Tourette syndrome “can be very debilitating socially,” she said. People sometimes regard affected individuals as different or strange.

In second grade, when Brody involuntarily rolled his eyeballs, a teacher thought he was mocking her.

Tourette syndrome is part of a spectrum of neurodevelopmental conditions referred to as tic disorders. “These conditions affect both children and adults, causing them to make sudden, uncontrollable movements and/or sounds called tics (e.g. head bobbing, arm jerking, shoulder shrugging and grunting),” according to the Tourette Association of America.

“Non-tic features, such as obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and learning difficulties, often develop in affected individuals,” based on Tourette Association of America information.

Brody started having blinking tics when he was 3 or 4, but they didn’t really interfere with anything, Tracy said. He was diagnosed with a tic disorder in fourth grade and Tourette syndrome in sixth grade.

Second grade is when his symptoms started to become noticeable, he said.

“Some people didn’t notice or care, but some thought I was weird,” Brody writes in a Tourette Association document.

As time went on, his symptoms got worse, and OCT, ADHD and rage became factors.

“It seemed my teachers didn’t understand that ‘it’s more than just tics,’” Brody wrote. “I was always so mad and had meltdowns easily. My mom and everyone thought it was just me making poor choices.”

For Brody, the impacts of Tourette syndrome were greatest in the fourth, fifth and sixth grade. Since then, his symptoms have lessened.

The symptoms of Tourette syndrome morph and change as people grow, Tracy said.

Brody’s had some good friends during the years who have been protective of him, she said.

Brody is now home-schooled. “We love public schools,” Tracy says. But home schooling has been a good choice for her son, she says.

Uncontrollable swearing, known as coprolalia, often is portrayed by the media as a major feature, but in reality it affects only 10% of the Tourette syndrome population.

Brody’s current symptoms include blinking, head movement and making small noises. But they are relatively minor.

Some people with Tourette syndrome might repeat a phrase they hear from a movie. Brody used to have that problem, but it doesn’t happen as much as it used to.

There is no cure for Tourette syndrome, Tracy notes.

A third of those who have a tic disorder or Tourette syndrome see their symptoms lessen or disappear once they reach adulthood, she said.

Brody’s Tourette syndrome most likely will not go away “but it might get better over time,” he says.

