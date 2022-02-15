126 singing valentine's delivered Monday by Grand Island Senior High vocalists

Members of the Grand Island Senior High Chamber Singers were busy on Monday. Divided in half, each group delivered close to 60 singing valentines by about 2:20 p.m.

Altogether, the students presented 126 songs in honor of Valentine’s Day, serenading students and faculty members.

Friends paid $5 for each singing valentine. They got a choice of five songs. Recipients were delivered one song each.

Theater teacher Christine Kier, though, received two singing valentines. For the seventh year in a row, the same GISH graduate paid for a valentine for Kier. The song he paid for “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

In the afternoon, a friend had the students sing “Build Me Up Buttercup” for Kier. Each song was delivered by about 23 Chamber singers.

In addition to the songs listed above, the other song choices were “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Lucky” and “Count on Me”

Proceeds from the valentines go to the Chamber Singers. You might say the effort brings together a chamber of commerce.

The students are experienced singers.