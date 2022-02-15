126 singing valentine's delivered Monday by Grand Island Senior High vocalists

Members of the Grand Island Senior High Chamber Singers were busy on Monday. Divided in half, each group delivered close to 60 singing valentines by about 2:20 p.m.
Altogether, the students presented 126 songs in honor of Valentine’s Day, serenading students and faculty members.
Friends paid $5 for each singing valentine. They got a choice of five songs. Recipients were delivered one song each.
Theater teacher Christine Kier, though, received two singing valentines. For the seventh year in a row, the same GISH graduate paid for a valentine for Kier. The song he paid for “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
In the afternoon, a friend had the students sing “Build Me Up Buttercup” for Kier. Each song was delivered by about 23 Chamber singers.
In addition to the songs listed above, the other song choices were “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Lucky” and “Count on Me”
Proceeds from the valentines go to the Chamber Singers. You might say the effort brings together a chamber of commerce.
The students are experienced singers.
“It’s our most advanced concert choir. So we sing pretty difficult music — all different styles and so forth,” said GISH vocal music director Jesse LaBrie.
The students were excused from class Monday so they could sing all day.
“It’s a lot of singing, a lot of organization. But the kids did it all,” LaBrie said.
Seniors Chloe Holsinger, Brianna Linden and Gage Brockmeier were among the organizers. Another student pitching in was Abigail Casarez.
The students created posters to advertise the event and set up a table to sell the singing valentines during the school day. Students set up the schedule for Monday, including the room number and the song each student chose. The deadline to buy a singing valentine was last Wednesday.
The Valentine’s Day activity is one of the group’s main fundraising activities, Holsinger said. Some of the proceeds pay for music rights.
Brockmeier said it’s fun to see the smiles on people’s faces. Some people blush when they’re the center of attention.
Linden’s favorites are the people who weren’t expecting to receive a singing valentine.
It’s also fun to sing together.
“I always like spending time with the group,” Linden said. “It’s really fun to be with everybody.”