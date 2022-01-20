12th annual Race for GRACE returning to in-person in April in Grand Island

Returning to an in-person event, the Race for GRACE will be held Saturday, April 9, at Grand Island.
Registration for the event opened Jan. 1. The in-person event will offer a two-mile fun run and a 10k verified course.
The race benefits the GRACE Cancer Foundation.
Organizers say the earlier participants register, “the steeper the discount will be. People are encouraged to contact the GRACE office regarding free registration for a limited number of cancer patients and survivors thanks to the generous memorials made in loving memory of Steve Toner.”
The GRACE Cancer Foundation is excited for the return of Race to GRACE as an in-person event. “There is nothing quite like it,” Sarah Koch, GRACE Cancer Foundation’s executive director, said in a news release. The race “is so special to so many people, most of whom are running in honor or memory of loved ones who have been affected by cancer.”
Last year the event was held as a virtual race and hundreds of people from all over the country were able to take part. Virtual options including a 10k, two-mile fun run, and a 25-mile bike ride still will be open to those who are not able to participate in-person.
Participants in both the in-person and virtual races will have the opportunity to raise funds via an online system called Pledge-It where they will can encourage pledges from friends and family.
“Offering a virtual component to complement the in-person race opens the event up to so many more people.” Koch said. “Offering both in-person and virtual options allows us to raise even more funds to benefit local cancer patients.”
The GRACE Cancer Foundation provides local cancer patients assistance with financial obligations and unmet needs. In an effort to meet the emotional well-being as well as the financial needs of those undergoing cancer treatment, GRACE is in the process of starting a mental health program.
The program works much like a workplace employee assistance program allowing patients and their families a number of one-on-one or group sessions with Prairie Winds Healing in Grand Island.
“Race for GRACE offers the community many opportunities to help raise funds and awareness,” according to the news release. In addition to taking part in the race in-person or virtually, there are several other ways to support. Butterfly signs, which will adorn the race path, can be purchased in honor or memory of loved ones. Individuals can also participate by cheering on and pledging financial support to those participating in the race.”
Businesses or individuals interested in becoming Race for GRACE sponsors can call the GRACE Cancer Foundation at 308-675-0889.
To register for the in-person or virtual race, visit gracefoundationgi.org. Early-bird registration pricing is honored through January and a shirt is guaranteed with registration through March 22.