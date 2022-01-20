12th annual Race for GRACE returning to in-person in April in Grand Island

Returning to an in-person event, the Race for GRACE will be held Saturday, April 9, at Grand Island.

Registration for the event opened Jan. 1. The in-person event will offer a two-mile fun run and a 10k verified course.

The race benefits the GRACE Cancer Foundation.

Organizers say the earlier participants register, “the steeper the discount will be. People are encouraged to contact the GRACE office regarding free registration for a limited number of cancer patients and survivors thanks to the generous memorials made in loving memory of Steve Toner.”

The GRACE Cancer Foundation is excited for the return of Race to GRACE as an in-person event. “There is nothing quite like it,” Sarah Koch, GRACE Cancer Foundation’s executive director, said in a news release. The race “is so special to so many people, most of whom are running in honor or memory of loved ones who have been affected by cancer.”

Last year the event was held as a virtual race and hundreds of people from all over the country were able to take part. Virtual options including a 10k, two-mile fun run, and a 25-mile bike ride still will be open to those who are not able to participate in-person.

