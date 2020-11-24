13-year-old accused of passing around marijuana cigarette charged with felony

A 13-year-old boy allegedly passed around a marijuana cigarette on the way to school Friday morning in the area of O’Neill Circle and Sylvan Street.

The student admitted that he provided others with marijuana, according to the Grand Island Police Department. The incident happened at about 7:20 a.m.

He was cited for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, which is a Class III felony.

To be charged with such a crime, it’s not necessary to sell the drug.

“If you read the statute for possession with intent, it doesn’t specify that you have to sell it,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

One can be guilty of possession with intent to deliver simply by taking a puff of marijuana and passing on the cigarette.

“If you’re providing drugs to someone else, that is distribution by simple statute and definition,” Duering said.