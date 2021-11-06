130 mph pursuit near Aurora Thursday; two in custody

A 16-year-old male and a Grand Island man were arrested Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 near Aurora and the capture of the juvenile on foot.
The passenger, who was arrested, was Alexander Esquitin, a 33-year-old Grand Island resident.
At about 9:55 a.m. Thursday, a Nebraska State trooper observed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding and driving with expired license plates on I-80 near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 332, but the driver accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The vehicle fled eastbound with speeds reaching 130 mph. The Cadillac passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder. The car then exited I-80 at mile marker 342. The vehicle drove southbound before turning around in a field and returning to I-80. It entered I-80 eastbound, drove through the median and continued fleeing westbound on I-80.
Near mile marker 339, the vehicle slowed down and the driver jumped from the moving vehicle onto the pavement of I-80.
The driver, the 16-year-old male, fled on foot across I-80 and into a field before being apprehended quickly by another trooper. The passenger, Esquitin, remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.
During the pursuit, the trooper observed two items being thrown from the vehicle. Those items, a handgun and a methamphetamine pipe, were recovered by other troopers. The handgun was discovered to be stolen.
The juvenile was taken into custody for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, failure to obey a lawful order, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance and several other charges. Esquitin was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and other charges.
As of Friday, Esquitin was lodged at Hamilton County Jail. The minor was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Detention Center.