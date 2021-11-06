130 mph pursuit near Aurora Thursday; two in custody

A 16-year-old male and a Grand Island man were arrested Thursday morning after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 near Aurora and the capture of the juvenile on foot.

The passenger, who was arrested, was Alexander Esquitin, a 33-year-old Grand Island resident.

At about 9:55 a.m. Thursday, a Nebraska State trooper observed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding and driving with expired license plates on I-80 near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near mile marker 332, but the driver accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle fled eastbound with speeds reaching 130 mph. The Cadillac passed multiple vehicles on the shoulder. The car then exited I-80 at mile marker 342. The vehicle drove southbound before turning around in a field and returning to I-80. It entered I-80 eastbound, drove through the median and continued fleeing westbound on I-80.

Near mile marker 339, the vehicle slowed down and the driver jumped from the moving vehicle onto the pavement of I-80.

The driver, the 16-year-old male, fled on foot across I-80 and into a field before being apprehended quickly by another trooper. The passenger, Esquitin, remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.