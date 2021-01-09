137 new COVID-19 cases reported this week in 3-county area

The Central District Health Department said Friday that 137 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Sunday and Wednesday in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties.

During the past 14 days, the number of COVID cases totaled 415 in the three-county jurisdiction. The risk dial this week is at 2.7.

Overall, 28,444 people have been tested in the Central District. There have been 7,412 positive cases and 5,579 recoveries. The number of COVID-related deaths is 122.

“We will begin vaccinating those in Phase 1B next week,” according to the Central District website. “Because of limited vaccine, we will start with those age 90 and over, and then gradually expand to others age 75 and older as vaccine becomes available.”

Those who are at least 90 are asked to contact Central District Health to have their names added to the waiting list. The website is cdhd.ne.gov and the phone number is 308-385-5175.

“When we have vaccine for you we will call you,” the website reads. “Please be patient as this will take time.”

Throughout Nebraska, there have been 173,591 positive COVID-19 cases. The number of “people tested: not detected” is 690,331.