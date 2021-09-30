 Skip to main content
13th annual Harvestfest at Prairie Loft set for Sunday
13th annual Harvestfest at Prairie Loft set for Sunday

Roger Rasser from Red Cloud stacks pumpkins and gourds which were available for purchase during the 11th Annual Harvest Fest Sunday at the Prairie Loft west of Hastings. (For the Independent/Lauri Shultis)

HASTINGS — Prairie Loft of Hastings will host its 13th annual Harvestfest from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at 4705 DLD Road, west of Hastings.

There is no admission charge.

The event includes kids’ areas with farm-based activities, games, art, mud kitchen, etc.; nature trails and art projects; drone demos (tentative); interactive kids’ music with Jim King at 2 and 3:30; vendors and info booths; face painting, jewelry, fair trade goods, home decor, etc.; food trucks (pizza, pasta, sandwiches, snacks, smoothies, ice cream, desserts and more); farm animals with Adams County 4-H; antique farm machinery display with Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association; and farmers market vendors with pumpkins, local produce, jams, salsa and baked goods.

Updated details can be found on the Prairie Loft Facebook page.

Prairie Loft’s mission is to teach agriculture appreciation, outdoor education, cultural connections and the wise use of natural resources. For more details, map and directions at www.prairieloft.org.

