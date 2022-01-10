 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
14-year Grand Island police veteran promoted to sergeant
top story

Justin Slizoski

Grand Island police officer Justin Slizoski, left, was promoted to sergeant on Dec. 15. The oath was administered by Police Chief Robert Falldorf.

Justin Slizoski, who has been with the Grand Island Police Department since 2007, is the department’s newest sergeant.

Slizoski, 39, was promoted in a ceremony on Dec. 15.

Slizoski graduated from Columbus Lakeview High School and attended Central Community College in Columbus.

He spent eight years with the Nebraska Army National Guard. He was deployed to Kosovo in 2004.

How does he feel about becoming sergeant?

“I’m excited about it,” he said. Learning is always fun, and in his 14 years with the Police Department, “I’ve had multiple positions. So I’m ready for the challenge and something new.”

From 2008 to 2014, Slizoski worked as a night shift patrol officer. The next two years, he was a day shift patrol officer. From 2016 to now, he was assigned to the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.

He and his wife have three children.

