featured top story

14-year-old Grand Island teen doing well in trapshooting

Competing against shooters of all ages, 14-year-old Jayden Long of Grand Island won the Class D division of the Nebraska State Trap Shoot that took place June 22-26 in Doniphan.

Jayden says he was “very surprised” that he did so well. It was quite an accomplishment going against shooters of all ages, says his father, Jeremy.

It was also a good day because of the other shooters on his squad, Jeremy said. Jayden competed with some older shooters who took an interest in him and treated him well, his dad said.

“It was a really neat atmosphere that day,” Jeremy said. Jayden was lucky to be put on that squad. “They were some of the nicest guys ever.”

Jayden competed in the Sub-Junior division, which is for shooters up to age 15. He finished behind one other shooter in Sub-Juniors, but he won Class D overall.

For winning Class D, Jayden received a trophy, a leather shell bag and a corn cob pin.

Jayden, who will turn 15 on Aug. 10, competed as an individual at the Nebraska Amateur Trapshooting Association tournament. But he normally shoots for Grand Island Northwest High School.

At the Cornhusker Trap Shoot in Doniphan in April, Jayden was on a squad that took fourth.

In trapshooting, he uses a 725 Browning combo.

Jayden enjoys hunting as much as he does trapshooting.

Jayden Long

He likes “going out there and spending time with my dad.” They’ve been shooting together since he was 5.

In November, he bagged the biggest deer he’s shot yet.

They hunt in the area where his parents grew up. Jeremy is from St. Edward. Jayden’s mother, Kim, is from Fullerton.

Jayden will be a freshman at Northwest High School this fall. He’s spent the last eight years at Cedar Hollow. He has one sibling, Alexis, 20.

His other activities include bowling and baseball. This year, he will also play golf.

