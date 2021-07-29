 Skip to main content
14-year-old suffers broken leg after riding on vehicle
14-year-old suffers broken leg after riding on vehicle

Riding on the outside of an SUV driven by a friend, a 14-year-old Grand Island youth suffered a broken leg after he fell from the vehicle.

The victim was transported to an Omaha hospital.

Police believe the accident occurred between midnight and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The 14-year-old jumped onto the running board of the SUV, said Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott. The 16-year-old driver took off with the youth still holding on to the side of the vehicle.

The 14-year-old ended up either trying to jump off or fell off and the vehicle ran him over, Elliott said. Witnesses reported seeing blood loss.

He described the incident as “kids being kids. They kind of knew each other, and it sounds like maybe they were messing around.”

Police believe the incident began on Third Street. The youth fell off as “they were turning or as they got into the Super Saver lot” at 1602 W. Second St., Elliott said.

Police didn’t learn of the accident until about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver is being referred for leaving the scene of an injury accident.

