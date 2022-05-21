149th name added to memorial

Friday’s Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony once again served as a reminder of the tight relationship between law enforcement officers and their families, and the debt we all owe to those who protect us.

The 149th name of an officer who died in the line of duty was added to the memorial wall in Grand Island. The latest addition is Kevin Kennedy Jr. of Lincoln County, who died in December 2020 at the age of 73.

One of the speakers, Denise Wagner, lost her husband, Mark, a Nebraska State Trooper, in 1999. He died in a training accident.

Since then, the support Wagner has received from law enforcement “has been amazing,” she said. The relationship with the law enforcement family, Wagner said, “is there for life.”

She urged officers’ families to get to know each other, because when you really need someone, they’ll be there.

Wagner said her family knows the Kennedys. At the end of her talk, Wagner turned to Kennedy’s widow and said, “I want to personally tell you: I’m here for you.”

The keynote speaker was Don Arp Jr., executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.

Law enforcement, he said, is more than a profession. “It’s a life of service.” Keeping order is one of the building blocks of our democracy, he said.

If law enforcement were to disappear, society would surely crumble in its absence, Arp said.

In the battle between good and evil, we know that good will prevail. “But we also know the costs are high,” Arp said.

Sacrifice and heroism often walk the same path with tragedy, he said.

Another speaker, Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh, talked about the thin blue line “that separates good from evil.”

Policing, he said, is a proud and noble yet dangerous profession.

Once a year, Waugh said, officers gather to honor “our fallen Nebraska heroes” who went to work and never returned to their loving families.

Waugh talked about the anti-police sentiment that developed over the past couple of years. “I’m proud to say these issues never gained traction in Nebraska,” he said.

Kennedy, a New York native and former Marine, brought his family to Nebraska 25 years ago, when he purchased a ranch south of Maxwell. A reserve deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, he fell victim to COVID-19.

His daughter, Mary Ellen, spoke at Friday’s ceremony.

“Today is a very special day, one that my dad is surely smiling on. But if he were here, he would also remind us that every day is a day we should honor and embrace those who have fallen, those who continue to fight and serve, and those who strive for us as a community,” she said.

“So I sincerely give my utmost gratitude to everyone here, the ones that fight — the ones that make it possible to say that I am proud to be an American. Because today I am proud to be an American, because of my dad,” Mary Ellen Kennedy said.

“He defined what a protector is, and he fought the good fight. He was a man of God who would fight for those who couldn’t,” she said of her father.

He helped people no one else would “and he brought light to the darkest of places,” she said.

Mary Ellen Kennedy referred to the last verse of the Marines’ Hymn. The lyrics note that Marines are proud to serve. “In many a strife we’ve fought for life and never lost our nerve,” the song says.

“If the Army and the Navy ever look on Heaven’s scenes, they will find the streets are guarded by United States Marines,” she read.

Her talk was followed by the playing of the Marines’ Hymn, which made for an emotional moment.,

The ceremony also paid tribute to two Nebraska officers who died outside the line of duty. They were Deputy Troy Bailey of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Jerry Carlson of the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office. Bailey died in 2020, Carlson in January of this year.

The emcee was retired Grand Island police investigator Jarret Daugherty, a member of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Committee.

Daugherty echoed Waugh’s comment that the tide against law enforcement is turning. Public sentiment is returning to support officers, he said.

Daugherty encouraged officers to maintain their end of the deal by upholding their oaths. They should fight crime in the right way, and not become an example of bad policing in a TV news report. He urged future officers to “train like your life depends on it, because it does.”

We know, Arp said, that memorials to fallen officers will never be finished.

But in his benediction, chaplain Bobby Payne of Kearney prayed that “May it be a long time before we add additional names to this wall.”

