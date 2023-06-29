Grand Island police say a 15-year-old boys who was arrested Tuesday admitted to being involved in four local burglaries.

The teenager admitted to involvement in two burglaries at Eddie's Esquina, 417 N. Sycamore St., and two burglaries at Gorilla Class Co., 622 W. Fourth St.

The juvenile was taken into custody and an intake assessment was conducted with Juvenile Probation. Due to a lack of room available, he was fitted with an electronic ankle monitor and released to his mother.

He was arrested on four counts of burglary.