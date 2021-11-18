15-year-old identified as person with BB gun near Grand Island Senior High Wednesday

The individual who caused stepped-up security at four Grand Island schools Wednesday afternoon was “a 15-year-old kid shooting dumpsters with a BB gun,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The 15-year-old was southwest of Grand Island Senior High.

“He was going through the alleys a couple of blocks away,” Duering said. “He wasn’t headed to or from the school as far as we could tell. He just happened to be in that area and walking in that direction."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the juvenile posed no threat, the reporting party did a good job in reporting the individual. “They did the right thing and so did the school,” Duering said.

Extra precaution is good, and it’s also good that students weren’t in danger, he said.

At 2:45 p.m., the concerned citizen notified school resource officers that an individual was near the area of the school and appeared to be carrying a weapon. School administrators contacted police, and ordered that GISH and Barr, Walnut and Westridge middle schools implement a “secure mode” status.

“We contacted the young man without incident and ending up giving him a ride home,” Duering said.

He did not know which school the teenager attends.