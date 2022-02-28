15-year-old rural Chapman teen dies in one-vehicle accident

CHAPMAN - A 15-year-old rural Chapman resident died in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday evening in Merrick County.

The name of the youth, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, has not been released.

The crash happened about a half mile north of Chapman Road on Fifth Road.

Emergency responders determined that the youth was traveling south on Fifth Road when the vehicle lost control, entered the ditch and then rolled before coming to a rest. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the accident at 6:41 p.m. Sunday.

“The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident,” according to a news release. “Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.”

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Chapman Fire and Rescue, the Grand Island Fire Department and numerous citizens.