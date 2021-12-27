16-year-old loses control, crashes into Grand Island garage Monday morning

No injuries were reported after a car crashed in the garage of a home Monday morning in Grand Island.

Around 8:30 a.m. a 16-year-old lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Custer Avenue and State Street, hit a parked car in a driveway and wound up crashing into the garage of a home.

The red Infiniti came to rest after crashing into the attached garage at 2520 State St. The owner of the home, Oscar Tellez, is currently in Mexico with his family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island Police Officer Jason Urbanski said the driver was westbound on State when he lost control. The driver said he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes, Urbanski said.

The teen driver first crossed the corner of the yard at 2504 State St. and hit a 1990 Honda Civic parked in the driveway of homeowner Juan Vazquez. The driver then plowed through Vazquez’s hedge and through an alley before heading into Tellez’s garage.

The Honda Civic, which had been parked facing the street, wound up in the alley with heavy front-end damage. Vazquez said the Civic was totaled.

The driver is from Wood River. An earlier address had him living in Kearney.

At the scene, an officer noted that the driver had a large larceration on an arm. But it was not clear if that injury happened in the collision.