17 people visit Grand Island office of Rep. Adrian Smith, lobbying for immigration changes

He considers Nebraska his home.

“Yes, I am from Mexico, but that’s just where I was born. I was raised here in the United States,” Arcos said.

The country to which he feels the greatest bond is the U.S.

Arcos, 39, feels he’s a good example of a person who should stay. He used to manage a Sapp Bros. restaurant in Columbus.

He now works in business development for the Center for Rural Affairs. In that position, he has helped businesses start up and coached owners of companies that are already operating.

During the pandemic, he has helped a lot of struggling businesses stay afloat, Arcos said. In the last quarter, he was able to assist small businesses with more than $250,000 in funding, which was provided to help businesses that either didn’t get Small Business Administration funding, didn’t qualify or were unable to because of immigration status.

Arcos is part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

When he learned last week that DACA was “again in danger of being taken away,” the fear and uncertainty he has lived through before returned.

“We’ve been through this over and over again,” he said.