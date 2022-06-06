17-year-old Grand Island teen accused of selling drugs out of his house

A Grand Island 17-year-old male was arrested Friday for allegedly selling Percocet pills out of his bedroom.

In executing a search warrant at 311 E. Sixth St., police say they found numerous illegal drug items in the juvenile’s bedroom.

The drugs included about 26 light blue round pills imprinted with “M 30,” determined to be Percocet.

“We do suspect that these pills contain fentanyl. However, we do not have lab confirmation of that,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Officers also allegedly found about 35 grams of marijuana bud; several digital scales, many containing marijuana debris; a suspected drug ledger, and drug paraphernalia consisting of a marijuana grinder and snorting straws.

Additionally, two firearms were located in the bedroom — a .308 Savage rifle and a .22 HK rifle.

“Recent investigations conducted by the Grand Island Police Department and the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team indicate that the juvenile male was selling Percocet pills from the residence,” says the GIPD Monday media report. “These investigations include interviews with several people who had purchased drugs from him, as well as analyzing social media data in which he was actively selling/advertising drugs for sale.”

He was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Duering was asked if Friday’s arrest was tied to recent overdoses in Grand Island, including the May 22 death of a 17-year-old female.

As soon “as we start getting fentanyl overdoes, we’re investigating where it’s coming from, asking lots of people questions,” he said.

Those investigations “did lead in part to this arrest,” Duering said. However, police don’t have anything tying the 17-year-old male specifially to any drugs that have caused an overdose, he said.

