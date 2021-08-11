18 area firefighters assist with fighting Hackberry Wildfire

The local group helped other firefighters do some backburning and build a bigger fire line, he said. The group was known as the Hall and Howard County Strike Team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire has claimed a lot of rangeland and timber.

“It’s a whole different deal out there,” Oseka said.

While this area has roads every mile, out there it’s rough country, he said. It’s a “totally different firefighting operation compared to what we’re used to.”

The other firefighters were helpful, Oseka said.

“They kind of took their time and showed us what to do. It was a valuable experience for us,” he said.

The central Nebraska firefighters were “just a small piece of the puzzle,” Oseka said, referring to the battle as a group effort.

Losing all the grassland is a major blow to the area. A lot of people don’t realize that the fire represents “a pretty big financial hit” for area ranchers, he said.

The fire is estimated to have burned more than 6,000 acres. As of Monday, officials estimated that the blaze was 95% contained.