18 area firefighters assist with fighting Hackberry Wildfire

Firefighters from Hall and Howard counties traveled to western Nebraska during the weekend to assist in controlling the Hackberry Wildfire.
Traveling to Banner and Morrill counties were volunteer fire departments from Alda, Cairo, Wood River, Boelus, Dannebrog, Farwell and St. Paul.
Eighteen people made the trip from Hall and Howard counties, traveling in nine vehicles. Most of the vehicles were “grass rigs,” which are pickup trucks used to fight grass fires.
The group left central Nebraska on Saturday.
“We got notified about 9 o’clock Saturday morning and we were on the road at 11 Saturday morning,” said Cairo Fire Chief Steve Oseka.
The firefighters had prior notice that they might be needed. They returned home at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Near North Platte, the central Nebraska group met up with another group. They formed a line of 18 trucks headed to the fire.
The central Nebraska group handled the night shift from 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.
They gave relief to firefighters who had been working hard, “so they could go home and get recuperated,” Oseka said. They relieved some firefighters who’d had only three hours of sleep in two days.
The local group helped other firefighters do some backburning and build a bigger fire line, he said. The group was known as the Hall and Howard County Strike Team.
The fire has claimed a lot of rangeland and timber.
“It’s a whole different deal out there,” Oseka said.
While this area has roads every mile, out there it’s rough country, he said. It’s a “totally different firefighting operation compared to what we’re used to.”
The other firefighters were helpful, Oseka said.
“They kind of took their time and showed us what to do. It was a valuable experience for us,” he said.
The central Nebraska firefighters were “just a small piece of the puzzle,” Oseka said, referring to the battle as a group effort.
Losing all the grassland is a major blow to the area. A lot of people don’t realize that the fire represents “a pretty big financial hit” for area ranchers, he said.
The fire is estimated to have burned more than 6,000 acres. As of Monday, officials estimated that the blaze was 95% contained.
Lightning started the fire last Thursday east of Harrisburg in Banner County. It later crossed over into Morrill County.