18-year-old charged with first-degree sexual assault

Jaeger, Aidan

Aidan Jaeger

Aidan Jaeger, an 18-year-old Grand Island man, has been charged with committing felony first-degree sexual assault.

The alleged sexual assault, reported by a 17-year-old female, was committed March 8.

Hall County Court records indicate in a forensic interview the female said Jaeger asked her multiple times to have sexual intercourse, but she declined.

Despite her numerous attempts to tell Jaeger that “she did not want to partake in sexual contact with him,” he continued to pressure her, records say.

After Jaeger “touched her breasts and attempted to digitally penetrate her, she pushed Aidan’s hands away and again told Aidan she did not want to have sexual contact.”

According to court records, Jaeger allegedly took off his clothes, removed her pants and penetrated her vagina with his penis without her consent.

Court records say Jaeger and the girl attend the same school, where they have multiple classes together.

Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel scheduled Jaeger’s preliminary hearing for 11 a.m. May 19. After initially setting bond at $50,000, Wetzel complied with the defense attorney’s request to reduce it to $25,000.

As a condition of the bond, Wetzel forbid Jaeger from having contact with the girl.



